MADISONVILLE – McMinn Central destroyed District 7-AA opponent Sequoyah 9-0 Thursday in just 35 minutes as the game was called off due to the mercy rule.
Emma Grace Tuggle, Kellan Baker and Carlee Rule each scored twice while Makinlee Buckner, Molly Masingale and Savannah Miller each found the back of the net once. Miller handed out a pair of assists while Rule and Reagan Baker each had one.
The Chargerettes outshot the Lady Chiefs 31-1 in just 35 minutes of play. Out of those shots, 18 of Central's shots were on goal while Sequoyah put none on frame.
The Chargerettes (4-5) will play at home on Tuesday against Polk County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.