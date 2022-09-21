DECATUR – Meigs County head coach Jason Fitzgerald did not have to look too hard on film to tell where McMinn Central’s improvement this year lies.
Fitzgerald expects a test along the line of scrimmage, where he has always believed football games are won, when the Tigers travel to Charger Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, seeking to extend their seven-year winning streak in the traditional rivalry series.
It is the first time since the 2016 season that Meigs (3-2) will be facing a Central team with a winning record. The Chargers, under second-year head coach Matt Moody, are 4-1, having won their last four games, three of them by 20 points or more.
“They’ve improved up front from last year. I think they’re better on the offensive line,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a year more under Coach Moody and his system, so they’re apt in it offensively. And defensively, they’re playing good football too with coach (Central defensive coordinator Jon Rechtorovic) coming over from Tellico (Plains). And they just seem to be playing better than they did at this time last year. So we just have to get ready.”
Central is coming off a 26-6 win at Brainerd in which it rolled up 225 rushing yards while limiting the opposition to 148 total offensive yards. But after an up-and-down start to its season, Meigs put on a complete performance in a 39-0 rout of Tellico Plains last week in which it ran for 223 yards and limited the Bears to 108 yards of total offense and, most importantly, committed no turnovers while forcing one and blocking a punt.
“The biggest thing offensively is we didn’t turn the ball over,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to cut down the penalties more, and defensively we got lined up right and we ran to the football. And we created a couple of turnovers. You can’t turn the ball over on offense and you’ve got to create turnovers on defense, and that’s what we did last week.”
And Fitzgerald is hoping for a similar degree of improvement for the Tigers this week.
“The biggest thing we’re worried about is ourselves trying to get better each week,” Fitzgerald said. “And if we improve this week, we’ve got a shot on Friday.”
With both rivals coming off similar offense and defensive performances numbers-wise, the Chargers will come into Friday on their home field determined to end their losing streak to the Tigers. It would seem that this year is Central’s best change to do so in a while, after seven years of lopsided results in Meigs’ favor.
For Fitzgerald, that changes nothing about the Tigers’ approach to the game.
“We’re going to do what we do, and we’re going to try to play the best football game we possibly can,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s what we’ll do this Friday, and we try to do that every week, no matter who we’re playing this week. This week, we go to Central, and we’re going to try to be the best football team that we can possibly be. It doesn’t matter what who thinks or they think or we think. It just matters the 48 minutes of that game, and we’re going to try to be the best we can be for those 48 and let the chips fall where they may.”
