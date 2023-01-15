TELLICO PLAINS – McMinn Central never trailed in either of its basketball games and cruised to District 3-2A wins Friday at Tellico Plains High School.
The Chargerettes romped past the Lady Bears 55-16, and the Chargers thumped the Bears in the nightcap 57-36.
Central’s boys played Friday’s game without Gabe Masingale but got contributions from Will Cooper and Novice Cox. Cooper scored 21 points and was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. Cox, who replaced Masingale in the starting lineup, finished with five points, two steals, one assist and nine rebounds.
“Novice Cox is playing his best basketball right now, hope he continues because he is plugging in playing the ways he needs to be playing and just doing the things he needs to do,” said McMinn Central head coach Daniel Curtis. “He’s a leader on the floor and off the floor. With Gabe out he stepped up and did the things he needed to do. Our seniors are leading the way they need to be leading.”
The Chargers (8-11, 3-3 District 3-2A) started the game on a 9-2 run, with Cooper scoring the first seven of those points. Central had a 20-11 lead with 4:09 left to play in the second quarter. Sticky defense and active hands saw them come away with 17 steals in the game. Forcing errant passes and bad shots by the Bears (4-9, 0-5), the Chargers ballooned their lead to 29-19 at halftime.
Cooper scored 17 points in the first half, and McCain Baker scored seven in the first half.
“We’re starting to come together as a team. We did that defensively tonight,” Curtis said. “Defensively I think we are coming together, playing together, starting to learn from each other. It’s just the time to do it, getting it together at the right time of the year.”
Curtis said he thinks the offense could have been better.
“Scoring-wise drove me nuts,” Curtis said. “We’re better than that offensively.”
The Chargers took control of the game with a 13-3 third quarter.
Masingale’s status and how long he will be out are uncertain as of deadline.
“Hopefully it was just tonight but we don’t know,” Curtis said. “He got an X-ray today, and they’re waiting to hear back from the radiologist some time. Hopefully we know in the morning.”
Bystry scored 21 points and hit a step-back buzzer-beating three to end the first quarter. The Lady Bears (7-7, 2-4) had a hard time getting past the Chargerettes’ full-court press defense all game.
“If we would play defense and be patient on offense, we will be a hard win for somebody out there,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “Not that we’re the best team in the state or East Tennessee or anything like that, but we’ll be a hard win for a team playing us if we do the things were capable of doing.”
In the second quarter, the Chargerettes increased their lead to 35-9, then continued pulling away in the second half.
Central is back in action Friday on the road at Kingston. The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at around 7:30.
