ENGLEWOOD — Jace Derrick won’t have to go far to continue his education and football career.
The McMinn Central senior linebacker/fullback inked his letter of intent to attend Maryville College and play NCAA Division III football for the Scots during a ceremony earlier in March.
Kentucky Christian University and Carleton College in Minnesota were also on Derrick’s list, but Maryville’s proximity made his decision an easy one.
“It’s a great school and has a good football program, and it’s close to home,” Derrick said. “It’s really just everything you can ask for in a college.
“The work ethic they have and the workout program all really caught my eye, and it’s a good place to spend the next four years playing football at.”
Derrick has been a key player for the Chargers all four years on both sides of the ball.
His senior year, Derrick ran for 826 yards and nine touchdowns on 183 touches from the fullback position. On defense this season, where he was a middle linebacker, Derrick compiled 72 total tackles, including four of them for lost yardage, and also had three fumble recoveries and an interception.
And when current head coach Derrick Davis came to Central two years ago, Derrick was a vital part of the Chargers’ adjustment to a new staff.
“When you come in there and you want to start building around people, he’s the type of player that you want to have,” Davis said. “And it made it easier for me to have somebody like that, especially how we like to run the ball. We’re going to give him the ball a lot, and he got the tough yards for us. And when I fill out the survey for next year and you go to key losses, he’s definitely one of them. We’re going to miss him and what he brought every day of the week, but Friday night in particular.”
And Derrick plans to follow in the footsteps of both his mentors at Central, Davis and former head coach Josh Goodin before him. Derrick plans to major in physical education with the intent of becoming a high school football coach himself, and he credits both his head coaches for getting to the point he can play college ball and learn more about the sport.
“I’m going to miss this place, and I’m going to miss playing football for Coach Davis and Coach Goodin,” Derrick said. “They helped me get where I am today, and I think them for that.”
Derrick said the Scots plan for him to be a middle linebacker, so he will be in a familiar position. The main adjustment Derrick will have to make is the speed of the game, but it’s an adjustment he has made before.
“It was a jump up from little league and middle school to high school, and I’m sure there’s going to be a jump up from high school to college in the speed of the game,” Derrick said.
Now that he has signed, Derrick plans to keep putting in the work to make sure he’s prepared for his freshman season.
“Just train in the offseason, work out, get bigger and get stronger, and just get ready for the season,” Derrick said.
