It was just a couple summers ago that Isaac Atkins even started playing golf, encouraged by his father and grandfather to do so.
The McMinn County senior never imagined that it would lead to an opportunity to play at the college level. But on Wednesday, Atkins signed a letter of intent to continue his education and his continuously developing golf career at Tennessee Wesleyan.
“I just picked it up and I fell in love with it, and here we are now,” said Atkins, who plans on majoring in elementary education. “I honestly wasn’t expecting to be here, but this is what I wanted, and I put in the work I needed to get here. So I just want to say thank you to everybody who’s supported me, and (TWU) Coach (Jeff) Rice, who has given me this opportunity, and (McMinn) Coach (Jerry) Quirk for giving me the opportunity to play on the team.”
Atkins had gotten started in golf during the summer of 2019, between his sophomore and junior years at McMinn, but it was his senior year that he emerged for the Cherokees, ending his season qualifying for the Region 3-Large Class tournament as an individual.
Before his senior-year breakout, Atkins started taking lessons with Knoxville-based coaches Byron Williams and Dennis Corley, whom Atkins credits for his improvement on the course.
“I’ve got to give the credit to the amazing coaches that I had, Byron Williams and Dennis Corley, they’ve helped me learn to develop my game, and they’ve gotten me where I am now,” Atkins said.
Quirk can remember the first time Atkins approached him looking to join the team, barely a year and a half ago.
“Never played before, and boy, you talked about a kid who has worked hard,” Quirk said. “It just proves what you can do in just a short amount of time if you have the grit and determination to do it, and he’s obviously showed that being able to qualify for the region this year.
“I’ve never had a kid, I don’t think, come to me like that and advance that fast. So that says a lot about his character, and a little about his ability, too.”
Rice also noticed the rapid improvement Atkins displayed between his two years of playing golf.
“He’s somebody we’ve had our eye on for a little bit, a good local kid,” Rice said. “He has some work to do to get stronger, needs to hit a little farther. But he really wanted to come to Wesleyan, we really wanted to give him a chance, and so we’re excited to have him and we’re excited to see him grow as a golfer and hopefully get in the mix to be able to help.”
If Atkins continues sharpening his game at the rate he has, Rice believes he can be an asset on the team.
“You look at somebody with that potential, who has grown so much as a player in a very short period of time,” Rice said. “And I’ve always said with golfers, if you’re willing to put in the work and willing to get out there and play and practice, you can be as good as you want to be. And I definitely think his best golf is ahead of him.”
Atkins already has one goal in mind when he joins the Bulldogs, and what it will take to achieve it.
“I’d like to have the opportunity to travel to the tournaments that are not local, to be a part of the travel team,” Atkins said. “That’s what I’d really like to be able to do wither this freshman year or my sophomore year.
“I think it’s definitely going to take a lot of hard work and dedication. Just a lot of hard work.”
