The McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament has undergone another format change this season.
Now all schools will have a chance to get hot at the right time and make a run at the sectionals when the tournament begins Saturday morning at McMinn County High School.
The county tournament, which also serves as the Area 10-A tournament for the TMSAA postseason, has been consolidated into a single bracket, which means only one county championship on the line each for the boys’ and girls’ field.
Last year, the fields were split into Gold and Silver brackets, with the Silver brackets effectively being the consolation championship. But for this season, the Area 10-A member schools decided that every school having a chance to advance to the TMSAA sectional was more important, according to Glen Puryear, the McMinn County Schools Elementary Athletic Director and principal of Rogers Creek Elementary School.
The top three finishers in the county tournament advance to the sectional tournament, which begins Jan. 30 at higher seeds, a change for this year due to COVID-19.
“We got everybody together, and they voted this year they wanted to just give everybody an opportunity to end up as one of the top three seeds to go on to the sectional, to make it fair,” Puryear said.
“But it also puts some emphasis on the regular season in seeding.”
Notably, the tournament is not a simple highest seeds versus lowest seeds bracket. Instead, the top two seeds have byes for the first two rounds, and the third and fourth seeds a first-round bye.
The first-round games, which take place Saturday morning, will pit fifth seeds against eighth seeds and sixth against seventh. The winners of the five-eight games will play the four-seeds, and the six-seven winners the three-seeds, on Saturday afternoon.
The semifinals take place Monday, with the top seed playing the lower remaining seed and the second seed facing the higher remaining seed.
“One thing we wanted to avoid was a whole bunch of blowouts in the tournament,” Puryear said. “If you do a normal bracket with one versus eight, two versus seven, three versus six, we’re going to get a lot of 50-point games, and nobody enjoys that. So we did it in a way we thought we could get everyone a chance to get a good competitive game, and if you got hot in the tournament you’d have a chance to move on.”
The girls’ field is set with defending county and TMSAA Class A state champion Englewood as the top seed, followed by, in order: No. 2 Mountain View, No. 3 Riceville, No. 4 Etowah City, No. 5 Rogers Creek, No. 6 Calhoun, No. 7 E.K. Baker and No. 8 Niota.
The boys are seeded as follows: No. 1 Riceville, No. 2 Englewood, No. 3 Calhoun, No. 4 Mountain View, No. 5 Niota, No. 6 E.K. Baker, No. 7 Etowah City and No. 8 Rogers Creek.
The schedule for Saturday at McMinn High is:
• 9 a.m. – No. 5 Rogers Creek vs. No. 8 Niota girls
• 10 a.m. – No. 5 Niota vs. No. 8 Rogers Creek boys
• 11 a.m. – No. 6 Calhoun vs. No. 7 E.K. Baker girls
• Noon – No. 6 E.K. Baker vs. No. 7 Etowah City boys
• 1 p.m. – Rogers Creek-Niota winner vs. No. 4 Etowah City girls
• 2 p.m. – Niota-Rogers Creek winner vs. No. 4 Mountain View boys
• 3 p.m. – Calhoun-E.K. Baker winner vs. No. 3 Riceville girls
• 4 p.m. – E.K. Baker-Etowah City winner vs. No. 3 Calhoun boys
The semifinals Monday tip off at 5 p.m. for the game involving the No. 2 Mountain View girls, at 6 for the No. 2 Englewood boys, at 7 for the No. 1 Englewood girls and at 8 for the No. 1 Riceville boys. Semifinal winners clinch their berths in the sectional tournament.
The tournament finals will take place Tuesday, with the girls’ third-place game at 5 p.m., boys’ third-place at 6, girls’ championship at 7 and boys’ championship at 8.
The third-place games determine the final sectional spots, and the Area 10-A champions will host their first-round sectional games.
