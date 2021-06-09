Monday’s paper had the wrong order in the picture of the Super Stock top three finishers in the Soap Box Derby. The correct order is Zeke Hembree in first place, Zachary Newman in second place and Marcie Evans in third.
The Daily-Post Athenian regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.