Two area youth football teams will be playing for a Sequoyah Youth Conference championship this weekend.
The McMinn County Super Crickets and Meigs County Crickets advanced out of the second round of the League division playoffs Saturday at Lenoir City High School. In the Super Crickets game, No. 2 seed McMinn outlasted No. 3 Meigs 28-26. In the Crickets game, No. 2 seed Meigs held on for a 6-0 victory over No. 3 Loudon.
McMinn’s Cutters were also in action in the second round Saturday at Bradley Central High School, with the No. 3 seed Cherokees taking a tough 8-0 loss to No. 2 Bradley to finish a round short of the championship game.
In Classic division play, the McMinn Central Cutters, seeded No. 3, upended No. 2 Meigs 8-0 Saturday at Central High School and advanced to the title round. Central’s Hoppers fell to No. 2 Polk County 16-8.
All championship games for both League and Classic division will take place this coming Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sweetwater High School.
The Classic division Cutters title game between Central and Vonore has a 1:45 p.m. kickoff time. The League championship games follow, beginning with the Super Crickets game between McMinn and Bradley at 3 p.m. and continuing with the Crickets game between Bradley and Meigs at 4:15 p.m.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian. The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com. The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
No game reports were turned in for the second round of the playoffs.
Full second-round results in the League division are as follows:
Super Crickets
No. 2 McMinn 28, No. 3 Meigs 26
No. 1 Bradley 30, No. 4 Loudon 6
Crickets
No. 2 Meigs 6, No. 3 Loudon 0
No. 1 Bradley 18, No. 4 Sweetwater 0
Hoppers
No. 2 Loudon 38, No. 3 Vonore 12
No. 1 Bradley 12, No. 4 Lenoir City 6
Cutters
No. 2 Bradley 8, No. 3 McMinn 0
No. 4 Sweetwater 12, No. 1 Dayton 0
Full second-round results in the Classic division are as follows:
Super Crickets
No. 1 Sweetwater 38, No. 5 Tellico 6
No. 2 Polk 40, No. 3 Dayton 36
Crickets
No. 5 Vonore 20, No. 2 Tellico 18
No. 1 Dayton 36, No. 6 Polk 22
Hoppers
No. 2 Polk 16, No. 3 Central 8
No. 1 Tellico 24, No. 4 Dayton 6
Cutters
No. 3 Central 8, No. 2 Meigs 0
No. 1 Vonore 22, No. 4 Polk 8
