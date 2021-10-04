DECATUR — Meigs County drilled an overmatched Polk County team 53-3 on homecoming night on Friday.
It was a big night for a lot of Tigers and a special night for Toryn Lawson, who was crowned the 2021 football homecoming queen. She was escorted by Cole Owens.
On the football field, Polk led 3-0 before Meigs answered with 53 unanswered points to earn the win.
“We came out and took care of business,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We played well other than a few big plays by them. There are some things we need to clean up, but the one goal we have every week is to win and we did that. Proud of the way everyone played.”
The Tigers (6-0, 2-0 in 3-2A) will host Copper Basin this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Wanted to keep them outside the 25 or so, knew they have a really good kicker,” Fitzgerald said.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to respond as Meigs found the end zone four plays later on a short pass to Ben Smith who ran 47 yards for the touchdown. Zane Arbuthnot’s extra point put Meigs up 7-3 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Meigs’ next drive started in the first quarter and ended in the second quarter with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Logan Carroll to Cameron Huckabey to make it 14-3 with 11:17 left until halftime
Polk hit another run off the fullback dive, but this time Huckabey made what could have been the defensive play of the night. He ran down Polk’s fullback and then stripped the ball from behind, picking it up and taking the ball the other way for a short return.
So instead of Polk scoring or having the ball deep in Meigs territory, the Tigers took over on their own 28. Five plays later, Huckabey caught a 43-yard pass from Carroll, a slant where he outran Polk to the end zone.
That put Meigs ahead 21-3 with 8:14 left in the second quarter. Polk then had another long drive but a sack on fourth and short by Eli Malone and then a delay of game penalty on Polk made it fourth and 17 and the pass was broken up by Huckabey.
Meigs got the ball back with 5:33 left in the first half, but needed just four plays to score. After solid runs by Carroll and Smith, Carroll hit Jackson Shaver for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-6.
There was only 3:54 left to play in the half, but Meigs wasn’t finished scoring, and this time it was the Tigers’ defense that found the end zone.
Polk reached Meigs’ 47 before Polk’s runner fumbled. Meigs’ Brennin Robinson then raced 47 yards with the ball for a touchdown.
That defensive score pushed Meigs’ lead to 34-3 with 1:03 left until halfitme.
Polk had another good run by the fullback early in the third quarter.
“They hit us with a little option,” Fitzgerald said. “You can stop it and stop it and stop it, but just one mistake and they can hit you with a big play. They did a few times and we made adjustments.”
Polk drove the ball deep inside Meigs terroritoy, but they paid for it as the Tigers made several big hits, including one by Carroll. The Wildcats still had the ball at the Meigs 12, but were facing 4th and 10. A field goal didn’t do any good at this point so Polk went for it, but a bad snap ended the play as soon as it started, giving the ball back to the Tigers.
Two plays later, Carroll threw another touchdown pass to Shaver, who caught a slant across the middle and outran Polk 84 yards to the end zone without being touched. That made it 40-3.
Meigs’ defense then rose up again on Polk’s next possession with Hunter Brightman intercepting a pass.
Later Justin Key powered his way in for a five-yard scoring run and, on the last play of the game, Bryson Heifnar ran 19 yards for the score to make it 53-3.
Meigs outgained Polk 437-150 in total yardage. Carroll went 6-for-6 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns while also running 12 times for 82 yards. Shaver caught three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns while Huckabey caught two passes for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Malone had six solo tackles with three of those for loss. Luke Pendergrass also had six tackles, with one of those for a loss.
Fumble recoveries were by Huckabey, Brennin Robinson and Leston Robinson. Brightman made an interception and Malone had a sack.
Huckabey broke up two passes and Bryson Falls broke up one.
