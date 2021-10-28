DECATUR — The Region 3-2A title comes down to one game.
A pair of undefeated teams will take the field this Friday night with a region title and playoff seeding on the line as Meigs County (8-0, 3-0) visits Marion County (8-0, 4-0). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Not only does the winner of this game win the region title, but it becomes the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and have home field advantage until the state semifinals.
“I don’t know if we are the favorites or the underdog,” Meigs County head coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “I just know that it will be a game between two good teams that will come down to 48 minutes between the white lines.”
Both offenses prefer a more grind-it-out approach, but Meigs quarterback Logan Carroll has the ability to drop back and pass the ball to targets such as receivers Cameron Huckabey and Jackson Shaver. Most of Marion’s passes seem to be of the short variety with hopes that the receivers and running backs can gain yardage after the catch.
“They are predominately a run team,” Fitzgerald said. “They will throw it a little to try to catch you off guard and get guys running past you, but they want to run the ball. They are not going to stand back there in the shotgun and just throw the ball.”
Much like the Tigers, the Warriors have not been tested very much this year. In fact, the closest games were 20-10 and 31-10 wins over Sequatchie and Bledsoe, respectively, early in the year. Marion has outscored its opponents 313-38, including four shutouts.
One of those shutouts for the Warriors resulted in a 23-0 win over Tyner. The most points Marion has given up this year is 15 in a 42-15 win over Forrest.
Among Marion’s players to watch offensively are quarterback Taye Hutchins (No. 7) and running backs Alex Condra (No. 2), Rylee Rogers (No. 7) and freshman Sam Pickett (No. 4).
Defensively, Fitzgerald identified inside linebacker Mason Keel as someone to watch as well as Landen Showalter, who is listed at 6’2” 300. He also plays at tight end as well.
“They are 8-0 and you have to have good players to do that,” Fitzgerald said.
In terms of Marion’s history with Meigs, the Warriors hold a 7-6 advantage over the Tigers with most of them being region matchups. The last game between the two teams was in 2016 when Meigs lost 43-6.
Every game is won at the line of scrimmage, but in a game like this where both teams want to impose their will, whoever wins the battle up front will most likely win – barring turnovers.
“The line of scrimmage is a big key,” Fitzgerald said.
Like Decatur, Jasper is one of those towns that shut down on Friday night to root for their team. Fitzgerald knows the Tigers will have everyone against them, but he’s more worried about what happens between the white lines than he is for what happens in the stands.
“We’ve played in some big atmospheres before,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve played at Trousdale County and we’ve played in the state title game. So we’ve been in a big atmosphere before.”
In other words, Meigs will feel right at home with the entire regular season championship and playoff implications on the line on Friday night.
