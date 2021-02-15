Tennessee Wesleyan's baseball team swept its three-game series with Indiana-Southeast at Lakepoint Park in Emerson, Georgia, winning Friday's opener 10-9, then following it with blowouts of 17-1 in Friday's nightcap and 11-1 in Saturday's concluding game.
The Bulldogs hammered 14 home runs over the three games, led by Gary Mattis Jr. with six of them. Zach Hogueisson cleared the fence three times, Jermayne Ward twice and Chandler Kendall, Alex Flock and Shamoy Christopher once each. Winning pitchers were Jayden Kruse, Robert Gonzalez and Kobe Foster.
Wesleyan (6-0) will debut its new turf field at Athens Insurance Stadium at 2 p.m. Tuesday against No. 8 University of the Cumberlands.
