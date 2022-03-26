ENGLEWOOD — The Chargers used a late-inning rally to defeat visiting non-district opponent Lenoir City on Thursday.
McMinn Central scored an early run only to see the Panthers go up 2-1. The Chargers then pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth to come away with a 3-2 victory.
“Austin (Summey) pitched really well, he threw strikes,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “Then Zac (Derrick) came in and pitched a good game. It was good to see him bounce back from his last game.”
After dropping the first two games on the district schedule, Shepherd said he talked to his team about enjoying the game.
“We talked about having enthusiasm and having fun,” Shepherd said. “Enjoy the games and don’t take games for granted. It was good to get the win and have some momentum going into Monday and Tuesday’s district games.”
The Chargers (2-5) will host Loudon on Monday and travel to the Redskins on Tuesday. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m.
Central 3, Lenoir City 2
McCain Baker led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on a double by Aiden Plemons as the Chargers took an early 1-0 lead.
The game remained that way until the Panthers played small-ball to put up a pair of runs in the fifth inning. One of those runs came on a squeeze bunt.
Down 2-1, the Chargers rallied in the sixth.
Summey hit a one-out single and advanced on a bunt by Joseph Farner, who was safe on an error. Derrick then sacrificed to the catcher to move the runners to second and third.
Tyler Oaks, with two outs, drew a walk to load the bases. An error by the pitcher allowed both Summey and Farner to score and gave the Chargers a 3-2 lead.
Derrick pitched the final two innings and sat the Panthers down in order to preserve the win.
Central’s pitching gave up a total of three hits and one run despite two Central errors.
Summey gave up two runs on two hits, with just one run being earned, in five innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Derrick pitched the final two innings to earn the win. He gave up no runs on one hit, striking out none and walking none.
The Chargers also finished with three hits with Baker, Plemons and Summey each having one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.