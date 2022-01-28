CLEVELAND, Georgia – Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams lost on the road Wednesday at Truett-McConnell in AAC play.
The Lady Bulldogs fell 64-56, after having led 27-25 at halftime. Truett pulled head with a 20-7 third quarter, but TWU (14-4, 13-3 AAC) got as close as three points in the fourth before its rally fell short. The Lady Bulldogs were held to 30.2% field goal shooting while also being out-rebounded 35-28. Jordan Wright was Wesleyan's lone double-digit scorer with 17 points.
The TWU men then lost 79-62. The Bulldogs (14-6, 11-5) trailed 38-31 at halftime and never got closer than seven points in the second half. Wesleyan shot just 34.3% from the floor while being out-rebounded 41-37, while Truett made 55.9% of its field goal attempts, including eight 3-pointers. Elisha Mayberry led the Bulldogs with 13 points, with Jonthan Webb and Bryant Bernard adding 11 each and Ray Tyler 10.
Both TWU basketball teams conclude their road trip Saturday at Montreat, then return home to host Reinhardt on Tuesday with the women tipping off 5:30 p.m. at James L. Robb Gymnasium and the men after at 7:30.
