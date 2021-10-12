LOUDON — With heavy underdog McMinn Central riding some momentum, coach Matt Moody made a call he wishes he could’ve had back.
The Chargers had executed a steady run-dominated drive to start the second half, capped with a Blake Elrod three-yard touchdown run, to cut their deficit to 26-14. Central then attempted an onside kick that ended up in Loudon hands.
The Redskins then busted a big run on the ensuing drive, setting up quarterback Keaton Harig for a four-yard plunge into the end zone for the first of 21 unanswered points that sent the Chargers falling away to a 47-14 Region 3-3A loss Friday at Loudon High School’s Chig Ratledge Stadium.
“I wish we had that back and just kicked it deep,” Moody said. “We had the momentum, and we probably should’ve just kicked it deep and continued to play defense there.”
Loudon, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in the Associated Press state poll, built a 20-0 lead by the second quarter. Central (2-6, 1-3 Region 3-3A) scored its first touchdown on a Clint Roberts one-yard run to cut the margin to 20-7, but the Redskins (8-0, 3-0) found paydirt again before halftime to extend their lead to 26-7.
Harig, the son of Loudon coach Jeff Harig, passed for four touchdowns and ran for three more, passing 14-34 for 192 yards and an interception and rushing for 83 yards on nine keepers.
“Our plan was to try to rush him (Keaton Harig) into some throws and maybe make some plays and get some picks off of him, because they throw the ball a lot,” Moody said. “They’ve got some great guys out on the edge at the skill positions who can make plays, so our gameplan was just to try to get after him and rushing his decision making, but he had a great game. He made some plays, made some great throws, and his receivers made some great plays.”
Central actually finished the game with more passing yards than the Redskins, 220-208, and also ran 40 times for 126 yards. Four different Chargers ended up completing a pass, with Gabe Masingale passing 5-11 for 114 yards, Trent Lee 5-11 for 56 yards and Elrod 7-7 for 26 all at the quarterback position.
Even wide receiver Darius Carden completed one pass for 24 yards. As a receiver, Carden finished with 13 catches, breaking his own single-game school record he set the previous week against Kingston, and gained 176 yards.
“I thought we did some good things, and I’m proud of the effort I thought we played with,” Moody said. “We got after it, but at the end of the day, obviously, Loudon just made a lot more plays than we did.”
The Chargers are on a three-game losing streak against three state-ranked opponents – Meigs County, Kingston and Loudon – as they head into their off week. Central resumes play 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at non-region opponent Rockwood, then comes back home Oct. 29 for a critical regular-season finale against region foe Sweetwater with a playoff berth likely on the line.
“We knew that the last five games were going to be a big stretch for us,” Moody said. “We played some really good teams the last three weeks. I’m happy to see that our guys are still fighting. I’m watching the film and seeing them get after it and playing hard. The effort is there, so as long as we can keep that, I think that we’ll have a chance to be competitive these last two weeks. The off week couldn’t happen at a better time. We’ve got a couple of guys banged up and still nursing some injuries.
“We’re going to try to fix some things that we need to get back to focusing on, some details and some small things, and heal up. That’s our focus at this point.”
