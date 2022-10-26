Meigs County faces a must-win in its regular-season finale 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Marion County to control its own playoff destiny. The Tigers are in a four-way tie for second place in Region 3-2A, along with Marion, Bledsoe County and Polk County. That means three playoff spots still to be determined among four teams, which will be sorted out Friday.
Meigs (6-3, 2-2 Region 3-2A) must beat Marion to ensure that it is in the playoffs. If the Tigers lose, their playoff fate hinges on the result between Polk and Bledsoe. If Polk wins that game, the Tigers are out of the playoffs. If Bledsoe wins, then Meigs would still slip into the playoffs at No. 4 in the region.
If Meigs wins Friday, it is in the playoffs, and the game between Polk and Bledsoe then determines where the Tigers begin the playoffs at home or on the road. A Polk win would give Meigs a No. 2 region finish and a home playoff game, but a Bledsoe win would put the Tigers at No. 3 and send them on the road to begin the playoffs.
“Nobody’s got a playoff spot in the district except Tyner,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “It’s four teams fighting for three spots, so we don’t need to worry about nobody else helping us get in. We just need to go win and get in.
“It’s been a couple weeks since we’ve played an important game. I just want to see a lot of energy when we hit the field.” Marion (5-4, 2-2) is coming off a 33-7 victory over Signal Mountain, and its offense averages 27 points per game on the season. Meigs held Tyner Academy to its lowest points scored in region play this season. The Tigers’ defense is giving up 17 points a game on the season, so something has to give Friday night.
“We held Tyner to the least points they scored all year,” Fitzgerald said. “We had the best defensive performance of the year against Tyner, so I don’t think we lost any confidence, no.”
The Tigers scored over 20 points in five straight games before the loss to Tyner. Meigs’ offense has averaged 25 points a game on the season. The Warriors’ defense has given up 22 points a game on the season.
“We have to get back to what we we’re doing,” Fitzgerald said. “Controlling the football, finishing drives, staying away from penalties and turnovers, and putting points on the board.”
Meigs is coming off a bye week after playing nine straight games, and four straight games on the road. The Tigers are playing at home for the first time in a month.
“I think the bye week helped a lot, playing nine games in a row gets a little time off to refresh your body and mind,” Fitzgerald said. “I think the bye week did us really well, just looking for us to come out with a lot of energy Friday night.”
