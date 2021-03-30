SWEETWATER – The Tigers grabbed the early lead and then hung on for the 6-3 win at District 5-AA opponent Sweetwater on Monday.
Meigs County earned the win in the first game of a two-game series in which every facet of the game was working despite some late drama.
“We got the five run lead and then we sort of coasted a bit and couldn’t get the extra runs we needed,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “They made me a little nervous there at the end, but we made the plays we needed to make. Payton Armour made a fantastic play up the middle in the last inning and he also pitched well. Will Meadows threw a great game as well.”
The Tigers (4-2, 1-2 in 5-AA) will host Sweetwater tonight at six.
“It was a good win for us, but we are not satisfied,” Roberts said. “We are going to go for that win on Tuesday and get the series sweep.”
Meigs 6, Sweetwater 3
The Tigers got off to great start with five runs in the top of the first inning.
Logan Carroll led off the game by reaching on an error and Will Meadows walked. A bunt single by Connor Mason loaded the bases.
Matthew Boshears picked up an RBI as he was plunked with the bases full.
A single by Armour brought home two more runs to make it 3-0.
Jackson Shaver then singled, but was later erased on a fielder’s choice by Luke Pendergrass, but a run scored on the fielder’s choice.
Ethan Meadows brought home the final run of the inning on a single to make it 5-0.
The Tigers scored five runs on four hits and left three runners stranded, runs that might have saved a few nervous moments in the final inning.
Starting pitcher Will Meadows cruised, giving up just one hit in the first three innings.
Meigs added an insurance run in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Boshears to put the Tigers on top 6-0.
Meigs got out of trouble in the fourth as Sweetwater had the bases loaded, but a groundout ended the inning.
The Wildcats scored twice in the fifth to make it 6-2 and then got the game to within three runs by pushing across a score in the sixth to make it 6-3.
Armour entered the game in the middle of the sixth and got the strikeout with two Wildcats on base to end the inning.
Armour then got the strikeout to start the seventh and then was subbed for Carroll.
Carroll induced a pair of groundouts, one a diving catch and throw by Armour at shortstop, to end the game.
The Tigers finished with 10 hits with Carroll, Shaver and Ethan Meadows each with two hits.
Will Meadows, Boshears and Armour each drove in two runs while Pendergrass and Ethan Meadows each picked up one RBI each.
Carroll, Shaver and Ethan Meadows each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Will Meadows picked up the win on the mound. He gave up two runs on four hits in five innings of work. He struck out three and walked five.
Armour pitched 1-1/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out two and walking none.
Carroll got the save after going 2/3 of an inning. He gave up no runs and no hits with no strikeouts and no walks.
