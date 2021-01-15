Andy Sullins is eyeing a future playing his college soccer for one of the nation’s most prestigious programs.
The former McMinn County standout, who recently wrapped up his first season with the Atlanta United FC Development Academy, announced his non-binding verbal commitment to the University of Virginia soccer program on Saturday.
Sullins, currently a high school junior, also received offers from Virginia’s AAC rival Clemson and from East Tennessee State, but the offer from the Cavaliers was something Sullins said “doesn’t get any better” during an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian.
A conversation Sullins said he had with Atlanta United FC Academy director Tony Annan only furthered the point.
“He (Annan) told me that was the best offer that you can really get for college men’s soccer,” Sullins said.
And indeed, few men’s college soccer programs have been as accomplished through their history as UVA. The Cavaliers have won seven NCAA national championships, the last one in 2014, which ranks third all-time behind only Saint Louis (10) and Indiana (eight). UVA has made the last 39 NCAA tournaments, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Its 40 NCAA appearances are fourth all-time, and its 12 NCAA College Cup appearances fifth all-time.
Virginia has had 54 total players drafted into the MLS, and 12 former Cavaliers are currently playing professional soccer.
“It’s one of the best programs in the nation for college men’s soccer,” Sullins said. “They always compete every year, and they’ve always made it to the national tournament since 1981, which is impressive in every sense. And they also have a lot of players drafted in the MLS draft.”
The Cavaliers’ head coach, George Gelnovatch, led the program to its two most recent national titles in 2009 and 2014. Gelnovatch was an assistant coach for the 2002 U.S. men’s national team that advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals and also previously the head coach for the U-18 U.S. national team.
And Gelnovatch was also a striker during his playing days, something Sullins saw they had in common.
“He also played my position,” Sullins said. “He was also a striker, so I felt like that would be good to get some words for him.”
And in case the prestige of the soccer program wasn’t enough, Sullins and his parents took an unofficial visit to Charlottesville a few weekends ago, which affirmed to him that UVA was where he wanted to attend college. Virginia is also consistently ranked among the nation’s top public universities academically.
“We just wanted to go up and look at the campus ourselves, and I thought it was really beautiful campus and I thought it was where I could see myself being in the future,” Sullins said.
“And the field was beautiful for the soccer team. It was very nice. So I liked it, the first impressions were great, and I knew it’d be the right decision to make.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the recruitment process Sullins went through was different than it would be in a normal year.
“It was very unique because it was all done on Zoom calls, emails and phone calls,” Sullins said. “No in-person whatsoever.”
Sullins’ first season with the Atlanta United FC Academy U-17 team underwent an extensive hiatus during the summer from COVID-19, but the season resumed and ran from August through November, enough to get in 11 games. Sullins scored a total of nine goals over that stretch, and he considered playing in the Carolina Panthers’ stadium against Charlotte FC as a “great experience.”
“I definitely don’t have any complaints,” Sullins said. “I felt like it was a really good season, and I got to know my teammates better and I got to know the coaches better. And overall I just became more confident with my teammates, getting to know them better and relaxing more.”
Atlanta United FC was relatively fortunate as far as COVID-19 goes, losing what Sullins said was only about four or five days of team activity in all. He was still able to stay busy between team practices in the morning followed by online classes for Marietta High School in Georgia, where he is currently a student.
“We were pretty lucky, in all honesty,” Sullins said. “No one on my team really got it until around Thanksgiving time.”
Sullins begins preparations for his second season with the U-17 team on Monday, with his first game of the new season on Jan. 30. Sullins will also play some games with Atlanta’s U-19 team.
“Main things is just to make sure I stay healthy, and to make sure I can smoothly transition from Atlanta United into Virginia, which is still a long time away but still one of my goals,” Sullins said. “And also keep scoring and keep up what I have been doing, stay working hard and stay focused and keep the right mentality I need to get where I want to be.”
During his lone season at McMinn County his freshman year, Sullins led the Cherokees with 13 goals on the way to Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association (THSSCA) All-State honors. And Sullins will be keeping an ear toward news from McMinn even more this spring, with his younger brother, Spencer, set to start his freshman season of high school soccer.
