Englewood sweeps Spring City From staff reports Jan 19, 2023 Englewood swept a pair of basketball games Tuesday against Spring City.The Lady Rams won 55-17, led by Lily Wright with 22 points and Malea Masingale with 18. Spring City's leading scorer was Jaslyn Butler with 10 points.Englewood's boys won 38-28. Leading the Rams were Cam Wade with 14 points and Lincoln Pettitt and Nolan Graves with 8 points each. Spring City's leading scorer was Teed Cunningham with 14 points.
