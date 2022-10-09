Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams split results against Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Truett-McConnell on Saturday at the TWU Athletic Complex.
The men's team scored two second-half goals on the way to a 2-0 victory. The win put the Bulldogs (6-1-5, 5-1-2 AAC) in a three-way tie for the conference lead with Reinhardt and Columbia International.
Wynand Wessels scored the first goal unassisted in the 54th minute, and Bradley Jenkins added an insurance goal in the 69th minute, assisted by Cian Gantley and Lewis Menga.
TWU out-shot Truett 16-5 overall and 6-0 on goal, and the Bulldogs also had a 6-5 edge on corner kicks.
The Wesleyan women took a tough 4-3 defeat to Truett, which is the No. 20-ranked team in the NAIA.
The game was tied 2-2 at halftime, with a goal in the 10th minute from Krista Eik Hardardottir and another in the 16th from Cristin Escrig, assisted by Hardardottir, giving the Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 6-2) an early 2-0 lead. Truett responded with goals in the 34th and 40th minutes, and the game was tied 2-2 at halftime.
Hardardottir's second goal, in the 70th minute, put the Lady Bulldogs back ahead 3-2. But Truett responded with two goals in the 81st minute, within 24 seconds of each other, to surge ahead, then held on the last nine minutes.
Truett built a 21-7 overall shot advantage, 13-5 on goal, and also had a 12-2 advantage on corner kicks.
The men's team plays again noon Wednesday at home against Kentucky Christian in AAC play. Both soccer teams are back in action Friday at Bluefield, also in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.