DECATUR — Meigs County dropped a 6-5 decision to visiting Loudon on Monday to give the Redskins the series sweep.
The Tigers bounced back from a 5-1 deficit with four runs in the sixth, but couldn’t bring home the tying run.
“The Loudon baseball team is a talented group of boys,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We just made too many defensive errors and weren’t able to overcome them. However, Will Meadows pitched a good game for us and we battled to the end. We just came up a bit short.”
The Tigers will host Bledsoe County at 6 p.m. Friday.
Loudon scored two runs in each of the first two innings to go up 4-0. The two teams then traded a pair of runs.
Meigs’ first run came in the bottom of the second inning when Payton Armour scored on a fielder’s choice by Ethan Meadows. Loudon got that run back in the top of the fourth to make it 5-1, however.
The Redskins scored one more run in the top of the sixth to gain a 6-1 advantage, but that’s when Meigs began its comeback in the bottom half of the inning with Armour, Jackson Shaver, Meadows and Matt Kraskouskas scoring for the Tigers.
