What concerns McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle the most about McMinn Central may not be anything he saw on film, but rather what he saw in person over the weekend.
In short, a lot of those Chargers are a year older and a year bigger, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines that have made for the majority of the Cherokees’ worries all preseason.
Central returns all five of its offensive line starters from last season and some key players on its defensive line, and that experience will match up against McMinn fronts that bring back precious few veterans when the season-opening Black and Blue Game between the county rivals kicks off 7:30 p.m. in Cherokee Stadium.
“I haven’t seen them a lot, but what you do know is they’ve got a lot of returning starters,” Cagle said. “And what I saw, we had our Blessing of the Helmets this past Sunday at First Baptist (Church), and I saw a bunch of big guys. So they’re big across the line on both sides of the ball, and I think they’ll give us a real challenge up there. And that obviously has been throughout this preseason the part of our football team that, if we needed to improve, that was it.”
Combined with the rivalry factor, and Central’s momentum from a strong preseason, and it could end up being the Tribe’s most challenging Black and Blue Game in several years.
“It’s a non-region game, it’s first week of the year, it’s a great rivalry,” Cagle said. “I know they’re going to play their hearts out against us and do the best they can do to win the game. So it’s a good challenge for us to come out and play against a team like that to start the year. A lot of emotions go on. And they’re going to be coached well, so it will be a good football game. And it’s hard to say that first game of the year since you haven’t seen them that much to know exactly where you line up.
“But I know for us, it’s about us and about our team getting better. And obviously a concern is still the same as it has been all year is the defensive front and the offensive front.”
Isaiah Trew, Trajan Moses, Adrian Runkles, Jacob Cross and Brantz Cox – all seniors – make up a veteran offensive line for the Chargers. And the Cherokees have only one returning defensive line starter, Aiden Wilson, to line up against them. Josh Rouse, who was a linebacker for McMinn last season, has moved down to the defensive line.
And McMinn’s offensive line returns only two starters from last season, senior Luke Chouinard and junior Eli Patton. Central’s defensive line brings back one of its key leaders from last year, senior Landon Watkins.
To help out an offensive front breaking in three new starters, with a slew of freshmen and sophomores on the depth chart behind them, the Cherokees will be relying on their skill players, beginning with senior dual-threat quarterback Jayden Miller, with experienced backs and receivers such as Cody Thompson, Davion Evans and Caden Hester surrounding him and capable of making plays.
“Starting with our quarterback, I think it’s very key that he understands that he has got playmakers around him and he can distribute the ball to them by doing the right thing,” Cagle said. “Plus he’s got his legs, too, and I think a lot of times in that scrimmage the other night (against Red Bank) he had opportunities to use his legs more and he forced the ball when he didn’t have to do that.”
A necessity for the Tribe, both Friday and its other early-season games, will be what Cagle said is “to make bad plays good.”
“And we’ve got a quarterback who can do that,” Cagle said. “He can make bad plays good. Every play we call is not going to be a great play, but he’s got the ability and those skill guys have the ability to make big plays out of bad plays, and that’s what we’re looking forward too, hopefully, if we get to that.”
Overall, the Cherokees are a team in need of an identity, and they need to find it soon, starting Friday.
“And we haven’t established what kind of team this is going to be yet,” Cagle said. “Sometimes it takes longer than others, but right now we don’t know. Are we a physical downhill-running team, are we a zone team, or are we an outside run? Are we a physical defense that makes them throw the ball? We just don’t know who we’re going to be, so we’ve got to get some type of identity and hopefully we’ll start working toward that identity.”
