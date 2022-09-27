DECATUR – If it felt like Meigs County was fighting for its postseason life, that may have not been too far from the truth. And the Lady Tigers rose above the challenge.
In a regular-season finale that started more than an hour later than scheduled, Meigs fought off three match points in the fifth set. Ruthie Rogers landed a kill on the left sideline to break a 17-17 tie in favor of the Lady Tigers. And when Tellico Plains’ last hit over the net fell out of bounds, the Lady Tigers celebrated a victory in District 4-A play that was as thrilling as it was critical, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 19-17, on Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
With the win, the Lady Tigers (10-5, 9-4 District 4-A) moved up to the No. 3 seed for next week’s district tournament – which is significant because it avoids a potential semifinal matchup against top-seeded defending district champion Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS), to whom the Lady Tigers have lost twice this season in straight sets.
“They knew what was on the line,” said Meigs head coach Nicole Swafford. “They came out, they kept fighting, they weren’t going to lose at home. We had a great crowd and a great turnout despite the delay. I couldn’t be prouder of them, I really couldn’t be. We’re a young team. There are no seniors on varsity, so we’ve come a long way. I love this group of girls and I’m glad I get to have them all back. And by no means are we over. We’re sitting pretty for postseason and we’re just going to keep playing.”
Had Meigs lost Tuesday, it would’ve been facing CSAS in the semifinals as a heavy underdog with a Region 2-A tournament berth on the line, making Tuesday’s game against Tellico Plains practically a must-win toward the Lady Tigers’ goal of reaching region.
“The top two go to region. This was our first goal, and we have to get to our next goal,” Swafford said.
Julia Howard led Meigs with 21 kills, including four block-kills. Rogers sent down nine kills, with two of them block-kills, and Gracie Kennedy and Kassidy Serig contributed four kills each.
But in the first set, four kills and an ace fueled Tellico on a 7-1 run that gave it a 23-16 lead. Howard scored four kills and Kylee Hitson served up an ace during a countering run from Meigs that closed its deficit to 24-22, but another Lady Bear kill ended that rally and the first set.
Meigs roared back in the second set, going up 16-6. Even so, the Lady Tigers had to hold on after its errors contributed to two Tellico runs that melted their lead to 21-19. But Meigs finished with the last four points, including a Kennedy kill, to even the sets at 1-1.
Neither team led by more than four points up through an 18-17 Meigs lead in the third set. The Lady Tigers closed that set on a 7-1 run, with a block-kill each from Rogers and Howard.
But with Meigs up 2-1, the Lady Bears struck back with a dominant fourth set, leading by as many as 11 points on the way to a 25-17 set win to force the decider.
Howard landed three more kills to give the Lady Tigers an early 7-3 lead in the fifth, but Tellico again answered with a run to surge ahead 9-8. Five ties and four lead changes took place until the Lady Bears had match point at 14-13, the first of three that Meigs fought off.
Kennedy’s hit over the net forced a Tellico block error that tied at 14-14. A Meigs hit error gave the Lady Bears another match point at 15-14, but the ensuing serve went out of bounds. Another Kennedy hit to force a block error gave the Lady Tigers a match point at 16-15, only for a block error on Meigs to even it up again.
A Tellico kill gave it its third match point at 17-16. An extended volley followed that ended with an errant Lady Bear hit, again tying it at 17-17 – when Rogers’ ninth kill of the match gave the Lady Tigers their second match point, and one they finished off.
With its regular season finished, Meigs is back in action in the District 4-A tournament, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Copper Basin High School. The tournament bracket and game times were finalized Wednesday, after print deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.