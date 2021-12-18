Matthew Pledge feels like he and McMinn County will have something to prove this spring, but the Cherokee senior’s hard work has already proven enough to earn an opportunity with one of the nation’s top NAIA baseball programs.
With his signature during a ceremony Friday, Dec. 10, at McMinn County High School, Pledge made it official that he is staying in Athens to continue his education and baseball career at Tennessee Wesleyan.
During his freshman and junior years, with the lost sophomore season due to COVID-19 in between, Pledge has been largely waiting his turn behind the class ahead of him that propelled the Cherokees to the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance last year. At times, Pledge played in the infield in various positions and pitched some weekend tournaments and non-district games.
But knowing that his upcoming senior season will be his time to shine, Pledge put in more work over this offseason to be ready for the moment.
“I’ve definitely put in more work this year than I ever have, that I feel like,” Pledge said. “I’m hitting again a lot more and getting on the field a lot more, too. I’ve gotten a lot stronger, I throw harder, and I feel like I can run a little faster too, but not too fast. I feel good about this upcoming season.”
And that hard work and resulting improvement began attracting attention from nearby college programs, with Carson-Newman having been the first to invite Pledge for a visit. Then about two weeks later, TWU and head coach Billy Berry reached out to him, and his decision was easy.
“I went on a visit (to Carson-Newman) and I really liked it there,” Pledge said. “And then about a couple of weeks later, Tennessee Wesleyan called me and said they wanted me on a visit, and I’ve always just wanted to go there. I’ve known the Berry family for a while, and it just felt right.”
The opportunity to not only stay close to home, but to play for one of the NAIA’s most accomplished programs and compete every year for national championships was too much for Pledge to pass up.
“You want to compete for a national championship every year, and Tennessee Wesleyan is the place to do that,” said Pledge, who is considering either sports science or business as his major.
And the same hard work that earned Pledge the opportunity to play at TWU is also going to make him a vital part of what the Cherokees want to accomplish this season, according to head coach Matt Ray.
“Matt is a hard worker, and he’s been in a position in our program where there have been some older guys in front of him, but he’s the type of guy who knows what he wants,” Ray said. “This is what he has wanted, and he’s continued to work and has put himself into a position just by realizing what it takes to get to the next level. And he’s put the time in and the work in.”
Ray said Pledge will be a spark on the mound — whether as a starter, a reliever or a closer remaining to be seen — as well as in the infield somewhere on the days he is not pitching and in the batting lineup, as McMinn seeks to make another run to the state tournament.
“I think if he can be consistent and do what he is capable of doing, it’s going to be really big for us,” Ray said. “So we’re looking at him to do a lot of things, and if he can do it, he’s going to make our team better and complete some things for us.”
The pitching staff was where McMinn took its heaviest losses from last year’s graduations, with Andrew Ronne, Hayden Frank and Will Grimmett all having moved on to NCAA Division I programs. With those graduation losses leave the players who were behind them the last few years, Pledge included, with something to prove this spring.
And Pledge intends to do his part to surprise anyone doubting the Cherokees and this year’s new-look pitching staff.
“We’re going to have one of the best pitching staffs in the district for sure,” Pledge said. “We’ve got Ollie Akens, Ty Barnett, we’ve got me, Jace Hyde. People who really didn’t throw much last year. They haven’t seen us, yet, so we’re going to have to come out and prove something.”
And with Ray noticing the jumps Pledge has made this summer, it’s safe to say the head coach is not one of the doubters.
“He’s getting stronger, and if you look at him, he’s a big kid, and he’s figured out how to utilize his size and his length,” Ray said. “And he’s made some jumps in velocity. And he’s always, since he was a freshman, been a guy we could put out there and he throws strikes and he competes, and he’s always kept us in games. And with the added velocity and maybe a little more maturity, he can be a guy that can go out there and shut teams down.”
