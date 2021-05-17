McMinn County baseball has already reached one milestone just by being in the Region 3-AAA tournament. But obviously, the Cherokees are determined to take it further than that.
The Tribe’s drive to do so begins at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. local) today at Cookeville High School, where they will face the Cavaliers in the region semifinal game. It is a game McMinn must win to play on; a loss would end its season.
The Cherokees (17-12-1) are in region play for the first time since 2009. That 2009 team had won its region semifinal, reaching the Class AAA sectional round as a result.
“It’s a big game for our program,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “It’s something that hasn’t happened in a while, and our guys have a great opportunity to make some noise in the postseason and do something that hasn’t been done in a while.”
McMinn has already seen Cookeville (23-6) this season in March during the Playing for a Cure Tournament at Carson-Newman University, a game the Tribe lost 5-3 after committing four errors.
Obviously, that is not a defensive performance McMinn wants to repeat tonight.
“No. 1, our pitchers are going to have to do a good job and be able to execute their pitches,” Ray said. “And we have to eliminate any freebies and walks, and defensively, we’ve got to make the routine plays. There’s no margin for error. We’ve got to limit the number of baserunners they get, especially at the top of the order.”
Ray said he expects the Cavaliers to pitch Colby Phillips against the Cherokees again. In the game in March, Phillips recorded eight strikeouts against no walks and just five hits.
“He was throwing a lot of strikes and works really, really quickly, so we’ve talked to our hitters about trying to control the pace of the game, make sure they’re comfortable in the box and just be aware of what he’s trying to do,” Ray said.
Headlining Cookeville’s offense is Jayden Davis, a junior who is committed to NCAA Division I program Rice University and, according to Ray, is hitting well over .600 this season. Davis hit 3-4 with a double against the Cherokees in March.
While the Cavaliers’ first four hitters are all reliable, Davis is the one McMinn really needs to be aware of. If there’s a silver lining, the Cherokees will have all four of their top pitchers – Hayden Frank, Andrew Ronne, Ollie Akens and Will Grimmett – available tonight, to be able to match DI arms against a DI bat.
“We’re going to do our best to not let him beat us,” Ray said. “We know what he can do, and we’re going to try to pitch him smart and in the situation. We’re not going to let one guy beat us.
“Their one through four hitters are pretty good. They’re just trying to get on base for Davis, and that’s what he’s done all year.”
Overall, Ray said Cookeville takes an aggressive approach to its offense.
“Offensively, they swing it well and they’re going to try to put guys in motion,” Ray said. “They just do a good job at executing in the different situations. They’re well coached, and they’re aggressive. So we’ve got to be able to execute our pitches and make plays.”
When McMinn is on offense, it will want to produce more than the three runs and five hits it had in March against the Cavaliers. The Cherokees have scored at least five runs in every game they played in the District 5-AAA tournament last week, and that’s something Ray hopes continues into tonight.
“Offensively we’re going to have score some runs, as well,” Ray said. “Because they’re swinging it well right now and they’re going to score a few runs, so we’re going to have to be able to score a few as well.
“We’re going to have to execute offensively, continue with what we started in the district tournament.”
If McMinn were to win tonight, it would advance to the Region 3-AAA championship game, which will take place Wednesday, as well as the Class AAA Sectional, which is tentatively set to play Friday.
Awaiting the Tribe for the region title would either be a rematch at Bradley Central or a game against Warren County. McMinn won its last region championship in 2005.
The region champion would host its substate game, while the loser wound travel. A win in the sectional game would advance the Cherokees to the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance.
