Meigs County's Luke Pendergrass (12) runs the ball this past season. Pendergrass, a senior, will play in the Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl on Monday, Dec. 19, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Marquis Lester | The Daily Post-Athenian | File Photo
Meigs County linebacker Luke Pendergrass has been invited to the Blue-Gray All-American Game on Monday, Dec. 19, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Pendergrass will have the opportunity to showcase his talents in front of scouts and coaches of universities. This will be Pendergrass' first time going to Texas. Pendergrass grew up a Cowboys fan and is excited for the opportunity.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s an honor to be able to get to go. Getting coached by NFL coaches not many people get to do that it’s a great opportunity,” Pendergrass said. “It's going to be televised so I’m sure tons of college coaches are going to watch and all it takes is one big play and you caught their eye.”
Playing in the Cowboys' stadium is a huge platform and has always been a dream for Pendergrass. Many great NFL players have played in the Blue-Grey Bowl such as the NFL’s all-time sack leader Bruce Smith, wide receivers Isaac Bruce and Art Monk, centers Dermontti Dawson and Kevin Mawae and kicker Morten Andersen. All now are in the Hall of Fame. Ottis Anderson, Dorsey Levens, and Joe Morris also played, and all became starting running backs on Super Bowl teams.
“I’m a little nervous but more just excited," Pendergrass said. "It’s like a nervous excitement. I want to really do good, but I know I prep myself for this type of moment. I've been playing football since I was 4 years old."
Pendergrass got the notice that he was invited to attend the bowl game in late September. He’s been preparing ever since. Playing other kids from different states and playing in an NFL stadium will be a new challenge, but Pendergrass is not making the situation more than it is.
“I've been prepping mentally and physically in the weight room training," Pendergrass said. "I've been training with Gerald Riggs Jr. in Knoxville. All sorts of stuff."
Pendregrass isn’t focused on just being a hard-hitting linebacker and knows that his coverage skills will be tested at the bowl game and if he goes on to play college football.
“I went to camps all through middle school and high school and sometimes I would go out there as a DB (defensive back) and guard a receiver at the camps and all the time in games," Pendergrass said. "I’m very comfortable in pass coverage."
The Blue-Gray All-American Game will be televised 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, on the Impact Football Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.