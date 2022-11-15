Riceville sweeps Etowah City at home From staff reports Nov 15, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riceville's basketball teams swept Etowah City on Monday at home.The Lady Wildcats won 37-8, led by Lily Arwood with 15 points and Sanaa Long 8. Rachel Alexander led Etowah City with 4 points.Riceville's boys won 74-18, led by Bryce Mullins with 21 points, Jaxson Gonzalez 11 and Eli Hope 9. Benjamin Webb led Etowah with 11.The Riceville junior varsity boys also won 24-16, led by Zac Brown with 13 points and Matthew Woods 7. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Etowah City Varsity Sport Boy Jv Girl Riceville Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Team Wildcats Rachel Alexander Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eaton, Sherlin join Pelley in winning seats on Athens City Council Sumner tenders resignation as Athens city manager Cherokees dominate Region 4-5A awards McMinn Central's Alex Ring signs with Carson-Newman baseball Niota passes liquor by drink, retains mayor, Calhoun commissioners elected Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
