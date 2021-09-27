DECATUR — Meigs County continued its football winning streak against McMinn Central on Friday with a convincing 61-0 victory.
The Tigers have now won seven in a row over the Chargers, outscoring Central 289-14 in the past seven games.
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said his team played a very crisp and mostly error free game after earning a sloppy victory over Tellico in the previous game.
“I thought we were sharp,” Fitzgerald said. “We came out and played physical and played clean. Last week we won 41-0, but we didn’t play clean. We had a bunch of penalties and some turnovers. Tonight we played clean.”
That was not the case for McMinn Central as the Chargers made a few mistakes, but Coach Matt Moody said Meigs had a lot to do with that.
“Yes, when we turn on the film we are going to see some of the mistakes we made,” Moody said. “But give Meigs credit, they are a good team. They pretty much took it to us from the opening kickoff. It was one of the more physical teams we’ve played, it’s obvious they do a good job in the weight room”
Nobody enjoys losing by the margin Central did, but Moody said that should provide motivation.
“It’s hard to say, but that’s the level we want to get to,” Moody said. “They have competed for two state championships and we want to compete to that level. We obviously are not there yet, but that’s where we want to be.”
Central quarterback Gabe Masingale, who only joined the team a couple of weeks ago, was one of the Chargers that competed and played hard, Moody said. Moody also complimented Darius Carden, who seems to catch most of the passes every week and Friday was not exception.
“I didn’t think we came out and competed as hard as we have the past couple of weeks,” Moody said. “I thought Masingale did. He did some good things. Darius is going to be Darius, he is going to make some plays. But we need some help. We have guys that are capable. This is not preseason anymore, they should know what to do by now.
“Everyone, from the coaching staff, me included, to the players, we need everyone to compete every game. We still have everything in front of us. We have three region games left so it’s a three-game season to make the playoffs.”
Moody estimated that two more region wins gets the Chargers in the playoffs and one more region win will give them a chance, depending one what other teams do.
Obviously, the Tigers are enjoying football right now as the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state, but Fitzgerald said his players’ love for football doesn’t end when the game is over.
“There’s something wrong with this group,” Fitzgerald joked. “They actually like to practice. They don’t complain it’s too hot or too this or too that. They just like football.”
Starting quarterback Logan Carroll and freshman running back Dylan Carroll combined to score or have a hand in scoring eight out of Meigs’ nine touchdowns on Friday.
Logan Carroll had three touchdown runs and three touchdown passes while Dylan Carroll had two scoring runs.
“Logan played as good a game as he ever has,” Fitzgerald said. “Dylan is a freshman who broke his leg last year who hasn’t seen a lot of playing time. It was good to see him out there and playing well.”
The Tigers (5-0) will host Polk this Friday for homecoming. Central (2-4) will host undefeated Kingston this Friday. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and moved the ball down the field primarily using their running game with Justin Key and Logan Carroll getting most of the carries.
Logan Carroll capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:56 left in the opening quarter. Zane Arbuthnot kicked the extra point.
Central completed a first down pass in the middle of its first drive when Masingale connected with Carden and then Masingale scrambled for another first down.
But the drive sputtered after that and Meigs got the ball back.
It only took the Tigers five plays to find the end zone again. This time Logan Carroll hit Ben Smith on a screen pass and he evaded several Central tacklers on the way to a 30-yard run after catch for a touchdown.
That put Meigs up 14-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Central faced a third and three on its next drive. Masingale scrambled and got hit hard by Bryson Falls, but he picked up the first down.
Central’s drive stalled after that and Logan Carroll’s touchdown pass to Jackson Shaver made it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Things got worse for Central as Meigs recovered a fumble early in the second quarter and Logan Carroll rumbled 28 yards for the score. Receiver Cameron Huckabey had a good block on the play.
Meigs County later made it 35-0 with 6:12 left in the first half on a pass from Logan Caroll to Huckabey.
Central’s Hunter Cooke had a solid run to start the Chargers’ next drive, but a holding call put Central’s offense in a hole it couldn’t get out of with Logan Purgason intercepting a pass.
Meigs scored on one play and this time it was Dylan Carroll who scampered for the score to make it 41-0. Central blocked the extra point attempt.
Central then put together one of its better drives of the night with Blake Elrod and Masingale finding yards on the ground and Masingale also completing a pass.
Central couldn’t pick up a fourth and four and Meigs took a knee to end the half ahead 41-0.
Central received the ball to start the third and had picked up a first down on a run by Elrod. Later, however, disaster struck. Facing third and five, Meigs’ Key forced a fumble that Luke Pendergrass recovered.
Meigs drove the ball down the field with Carroll hitting passes to Huckabey and then broke off a 10-yard touchdown run. The extra point attempt failed and the score remained 47-0.
The Tigers capped off the night with two more touchdowns, one by Dylan Carroll and another by Bryson Hiefnar.
Meigs’ defense allowed only two yards rushing, including sacks, and 94 total yards. Offensively, the Tigers rushed for 279 yards on 35 carries. Logan Carroll rushed 10 times for 100 yards.
For Central, Masingale completed eight passes out of 15 attempts for 90 yards. Carden caught five passes for 60 yards.
Meigs put pressure on Central’s quarterbacks all night with seven sacks. Among those with sacks were Key with two and Brady Burnett.
