Soccer Chargerettes thump Bearettes From staff reports Oct 4, 2022

CLEVELAND – The McMinn Central girls' soccer team won 7-0 on Tuesday at Bradley Central.The Chargerettes (9-6) led 4-0 at halftime and added another three goals in the second half. Goal scorers were not reported as of print deadline Tuesday night. Central is back at home for its final game of the regular season 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Greenback.
