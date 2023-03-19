LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia — Tennessee Wesleyan baseball bounced back with a pair of wins over NAIA top-10 opponents, one of those for a little revenge.
The No. 2 Bulldogs began Saturday at Georgia Gwinnett College with an 8-4 win over No. 8 Mobile, then later out-slugged hosting No. 5 Gwinnett for a 21-14 victory.
TWU’s win over Gwinnett avenged a loss at home from earlier in the season. The Bulldogs (22-4) also rebounded from a 6-4 loss Wednesday to Bryan College and a tougher-than-expected sweep last weekend of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Kentucky Christian.
Marco Martinez hit a home run against Mobile, and Andre Tarver and Preston Welchel homered against Gwinnett. Blake Peyton got the win against Mobile in a five-inning start with eight strikeouts, and Carter Gannaway picked up the win against Gwinnett, striking out five in 4 2/3 innings of relief work.
Against Mobile, three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth built a 7-2 lead for the Bulldogs.
Tarver hit 3-4 with a double and Dan Sayre 3-5 against Mobile, each with two RBIs.
Gwinnett scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and still led 8-3 at the end of four before TWU exploded for 12 runs in the fifth, pounding eight hits and taking advantage of two errors that inning.
The Bulldogs scored three more in the sixth, leading 18-8 in the middle of the sixth. Gwinnett scored two in the bottom of the sixth and three in the seventh, getting back within 18-13, but Wesleyan plated three more runs in the ninth.
Tarver led at the plate against Gwinnett hitting 4-5 with five RBIs. Martinez hit 3-5 with four RBIs and Welchel 3-4 with three RBIs. Sayre and Evan Magill also knocked three RBIs each.
TWU plays another away game Tuesday at Cumberland University, then comes back home Friday and Saturday for a three-game series against Johnson University. That series starts with a single game 3 p.m. Friday and continues with a doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday at Athens Insurance Stadium.
