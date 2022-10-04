Meigs County’s Julia Howard (3) hits the ball over the net against Polk County during the District 4-A tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Copper Basin High School. Howard had 13 kills in the Lady Tigers’ straight-set win.
COPPERHILL – Meigs County was all business to begin postseason play, and the Lady Tigers are just one more win away from their immediate goal.
Meigs dismantled Polk County in straight sets, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11, in the District 4-A tournament quarterfinals Tuesday at Copper Basin High School. With the win, the Lady Tigers advanced to the semifinal round, which will take place 6 p.m. Thursday back at Copper Basin against the hosting Lady Cougars.
“They stayed focused and they didn’t get complacent,” said Meigs head coach Nicole Swafford. “And they know that this was just one small step and that we’ve got a big step next.”
If the No. 3 seed Lady Tigers beat second seed Copper Basin on Thursday, they would qualify for the Region 2-A tournament, as well as advance to the district championship round 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the other semifinal between Chattanooga School of Arts & Sciences (CSAS) and Lookout Valley.
Meigs was clinging ahead 13-11 in the first set before seizing control with an 8-0 run and cruising from there to the 1-0 match lead. The Lady Tigers (11-5) were in complete control from the start in both the second and third sets, jumping ahead 11-2 in the second and 14-4 in the third.
“I was proud of them, and they came out and they stayed focused,” Swafford said. “They were ready to go. It’s always hard when you have to drive two hours to get out here, but hopefully we can do it again on Thursday and beat Copper Basin and run into the championship (game). It guarantees us a ticket into region, and that’s our next goal.”
Julia Howard led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills, and Ruthie Rogers recorded two kills, Kylee Hitson and Mattie Moore one kill each and Kassidy Serig a block-kill. Hitson, Gracie Kennedy, Annslee Maddron and Sierra Howard each served one ace.
As a team, Meigs landed 18 kills to Polk’s five, and the Lady Tigers served four aces to the Lady Wildcats’ three.
