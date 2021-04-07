ENGLEWOOD — The same old song and dance led to a quick demise for McMinn Central in its series against Sweetwater.
The Chargers took a 13-0 five-inning loss at home Tuesday to the Wildcats, committing five errors and getting only one hit as it got swept in the District 5-AA series.
Central (2-11, 1-5 District 5-AA) has committed 25 errors through its ongoing five-game losing streak. Of the 13 runs the Wildcats scored Tuesday, seven were earned.
Elijah Reno got the Chargers’ only hit Tuesday in the bottom of the first inning. By that point, Central was already staring at a 6-0 deficit, with a wild pitch, passed ball, hit batter, error and a balk helping the Wildcats along.
Sweetwater plated one more run in the fourth and six more in the fifth to get the game into run-rule territory.
The Chargers return to action 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Copper Basin in a non-district game.
Sweetwater plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, helped along by two of the Chargers’ five errors for the day. Two walks to start the bottom of the second, a wild pitch and another error led to four more Wildcat runs.
And then came a third inning in which Sweetwater plated eight more runs, all with two outs against it, with the assistance of two hit batters, two walks and an error. The Wildcats led 17-0 after three and tacked on another run in the fourth.
Of the Wildcats’ 18 runs for the game, only seven were earned. Central’s pitchers combined for eight walks, seven wild pitches and four hit batters, while Sweetwater got nine hits, including three doubles.
Central’s lone run, ironically, came with the help of two Wildcat errors in the top of the fifth. Malachi Martin reached base after an error on his ground ball to lead off the inning, then scored two at-bats later when a Sweetwater infielder mishandled Caleb Turpeinen’s grounder, averting a shutout.
Silas Ward got the Chargers’ lone hit for the game in the top of the fourth inning.
