BENTON — The Chargerettes are growing up quickly on the soccer pitch, and that was evident in their latest mercy-rule victory.
McMinn Central overcame a slow start and burst away to a 9-0 win Tuesday at Polk County High School.
The Chargerettes (4-3) picked up their third straight victory, and it came at the expense of a Class A Lady Wildcats team whose 3-2-1 overall record includes a 4-0 win over Bradley Central and a 1-1 tie with Soddy-Daisy. Central invoked the mercy rule with a couple of minutes left in the match.
“We are improving slowly but surely,” said Central head coach Travis Tuggle. “We are a young team that is still learning to play together. The first 20-30 minutes were shaky tonight. We weren’t passing well but we came into the game as time went on. I am proud of the players and all their hard work. I appreciate them putting in the time every day.”
Two freshmen led the Chargerettes in scoring, with Macy Knox tallying a hat trick and Maddie Kirkpatrick adding a brace. Reagan Baker, a sophomore, also contributed two goals, and freshman Kali Miller and senior Savannah Miller one goal each.
Kirkpatrick dished two assists, and Baker, Savannah and Kali Miller and Bailey Manders one each.
Central out-shot the Lady Wildcats 24-4 for the match.
The Chargerettes are back home for a 6 p.m. kickoff Thursday against Soddy-Daisy, who is a possible Region 4-AA tournament opponent.
