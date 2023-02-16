ENGLEWOOD – Head coach Johnny Morgan saw the kind of defense he wanted from McMinn Central as it began postseason play.
That defense fueled a transition game that led to a 43-15 halftime lead and a 76-39 win for the top-seeded Chargerettes over No. 4 seed Tellico Plains in the District 3-2A semifinals Thursday in The Roundhouse.
And while it was another lopsided margin of victory for Central (21-7) against the Lady Bears, Morgan noticed a significant improvement from Tellico over the two regular-season meetings.
“I thought we did a good job of really pressuring the dribbler, and then we got out and denied the passing lanes,” Morgan said. “But I really felt like that that’s the best they’ve played against us. Really, to me they look like they’ve improved individually. Especially the last time we played, I thought they’re just small and not real strong, either, and so tonight I really thought they had improved. So we had to play really good to beat them that much.”
But the Chargerettes still raced out to a 25-7 lead after one quarter and pulled further away with an 18-8 second period. Tellico (10-14, 4-6) actually out-scored Central 17-15 in the third quarter, which ended with the Chargerettes ahead 58-32. Central finished off the game with an 18-7 fourth quarter.
Molly Masingale led Central with 24 points, with 19 of those by halftime. Karina Bystry added 20 points, with 18 of those in the first half, and Maddox Mayfield finished with 15.
The Chargerettes made eight 3-pointers for the game, three of them from Bystry, two from Masingale and one each from Maddox Mayfield, Maddie Kirkpatrick and Amelia Mayfield.
With the victory, Central cruised back into the District 3-2A championship game, which they will play 6 p.m. Monday back in The Roundhouse against No. 2 seed Meigs County. The Chargerettes will be aiming for their second straight district title.
Central will also play its first-round Region 2-2A tournament game Friday, Feb. 24, at home.
