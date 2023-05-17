KINGSTON - The Meigs County Lady Tigers couldn't overcome an early error that led to a run as they fell 1-0 to Kingston Wednesday on the road in the Region 2-2A Championship.
The Lady Tigers committed a first inning error that led to the game's only run and they had three total errors for the game.
Lainey Fitzgerald pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out nine and only allowing one hit.
"We gave them a run in the first inning without the benefit of a hit. We had chances to score and just couldn't come up with the big hit," Lady Tiger head coach Jeff Davis said. "Lainey pitched a one-hitter and we got beat 1-0, and the hit they got wasn't involved in the scoring. We made a mistake and they capitalized on it."
The Lady Tigers outhit the Lady Jackets three to one but every time the Lady Tigers would get close to scoring a run Kingston's pitcher would make a pitch to get out of the jam. The Lady Jackets couldn't do much of anything themselves after they scored in the first inning, but they had the lead already and played keep away to win the game.
"Their pitcher is really good - she has beat us five times now," Davis said. "I would have liked to have seen us be more aggressive at the plate. We took too many strikes, we didn't go up there hacking. You only get three swings, you better well use them."
The Lady Tigers' season now comes down to a Friday matchup on the road versus the defending Class 2A Champion Alcoa, but their head coach knows that they have to start hitting the ball.
"Pitching has been a positive for us all year, but we have to hit to go far. There's 10 or 12 teams that could win this thing, it just comes down to who can hit, and that hasn't been us," Davis stated. "It is all up to the individuals to get this fixed. They have to fix it."
