DECATUR - Meigs Middle School split a pair of home basketball games on Monday against Madisonville.
The Tigers defeated Madisonville 36-11. Daylen Spradling scored 20 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Nate Powell added four points while Gage Welch and Briar Welch each finished with three points.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 27-26 decision. Meigs was led by Lila Brown with 12 points.
