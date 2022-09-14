Meigs County’s Luke Pendergrass (12) and Bryson Hiefnar (13) combine for a tackle last week at Signal Mountain. The Tigers are back home 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jewell Field to host Region 3-2A opponent Tellico Plains.
DECATUR – Meigs County head coach Jason Fitzgerald minced no words about how vital this week’s game is.
“Most important game of the year,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to have it.”
And considering where the Tigers are in the Region 3-2A standings, it is easy to see why Fitzgerald made that assessment of the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Jewell Field against region foe Tellico Plains.
With Meigs (2-2, 0-1 Region 3-2A) already saddled with one region loss, another setback – with Tyner Academy, Polk County and Marion County still to go – would be detrimental to the Tigers’ chances of even making the playoffs, let alone opening them at home.
It is not a situation the Tigers are used to, but it is one they must deal with, starting Friday against the Bears (2-2, 0-1).
“We’ve got to have this football game,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to get our first region win and get it going.”
Tellico, with first-year head coach Bobby White, is coming into Decatur riding momentum from a 40-0 pasting of Midway in which it piled up more than 400 rushing yards. Landon Hollinghead is a senior at quarterback for the Bears, with Damian Webb, also a senior, at running back and wide receiver. Sophomore Omar Miller is also a threat at receiver and a capable backup quarterback, and Eli Marcus is a frequent target at tight end.
“It looks like Coach White is doing a good job with them,” Fitzgerald said. “They look like they’re solidly coached and play hard. They’ve got some skill kids that are really good-looking football players.”
According to Fitzgerald, the Bears started the season with a pass-heavy spread attack but has since incorporated more three-back sets and emphasized the running game more.
“You thought coming into the year they were going to be wide open and throw it all over the place, but they’re starting to run the football more than they have at the beginning of the year,” Fitzgerald said.
Defensively, the Bears run a 3-4 base with multiple looks. Hollinghead and Miller also play in Tellico’s secondary on defense.
“You’ve just got to be ready to play,” Fitzgerald said. They’re well coached, they play hard, and we’ve got to be ready to go on Friday.
The Tigers will look to continue their momentum from Friday’s non-region win at Signal Mountain, a 28-23 result in which they rolled up 354 rushing yards while limiting the Eagles to 250 yards of total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.