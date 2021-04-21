At some point pretty soon, McMinn County will need to be more consistent scoring runs when they get base runners in position.
But at least for Tuesday, that didn’t hurt the Cherokees. Not with the way Hayden Frank was dealing from the mound.
The Lipscomb commit rang up 11 strikeouts and surrendered just four hits and a walk in his complete-game win, and the Tribe’s four second-inning runs proved to be enough for a 4-1 victory over East Hamilton at McMinn County High School, completing a sweep of the District 5-AAA series.
“That’s what we’ve come to expect on Mondays and Tuesdays from our guys,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “They’re consistently giving us the best they’ve got, and we’ve got an opportunity to win every time our Monday and Tuesday pitchers are on the mound, whoever it may be.”
Three of the hits against Frank came in the top of the first inning, with the Hurricanes scoring their run on an infield single from Ethan Evans.
Andrew Ronne walked and Jayden Miller belted a double to right field with one out in the second inning. After the second out, Sam Goodin, batting in the No. 8 spot, delivered with his single to shallow center field for the Cherokees’ first two runs.
A Mason Roderick walk and Andrew Beavers’ helmet getting clipped by a pitch loaded the bases, and the East Hamilton shortstop mishandled Will Grimmett’s hard ground ball, the error scoring McMinn’s third and fourth runs.
While those runs proved enough to win Tuesday behind Frank’s pitching performance, the Cherokees (12-8-1, 8-2 District 5-AAA) also stranded seven runners from the third through sixth innings – six of those in scoring position.
And that’s not something Ray wants continuing to be a habit for the Tribe.
“I guess that’s the name of the game: score one more than them and you win the game,” Ray said. “The good thing is we had opportunities to score. We’ve just got to be better at driving those guys in.”
McMinn had bases loaded in the third inning with no outs after a Frank single, Ronne getting hit by a pitch and an error on Miller’s bunt, but the next three at-hats ended in the force out at home, a pop out and a fly out.
The Cherokees put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth after Grimmett and Will Harris singled and Harris stole second, but two strikeouts sent McMinn off empty-handed again. The Tribe also advanced a runner to second base in the fifth and sixth innings.
McMinn is back in action 3 p.m. Saturday at home to host cross-county rival McMinn Central.
The Cherokees have one more District 5-AAA series next Monday and Tuesday against Cleveland. With McMinn’s sweep of East Hamilton, all it would need to clinch the No. 1 seed for the district tournament is a split of that series with Cleveland.
But the Tribe is also playing for potentially an even bigger prize. If McMinn can sweep Cleveland, and Bradley Central loses at least one more District 5-AAA game, then the Cherokees would finish with a two-game lead atop the district standings, which would guarantee them a berth in the Region 3-AAA tournament.
“All we can do is take care of business on our end, and we’ll just see what happens around the district,” Ray said.
The Cherokees plated two runs in the first inning and five in the third. Beavers led off the third with his solo round tripper, and Hyde drove in three runs with his dinger later in the inning.
East Hamilton scored two runs in the fourth, but McMinn tacked on one more run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Tribe out-hit the Hurricanes 11-4. Beavers hit 4-5 with two RBIs, Will Grimmett 3-4 with two RBIs and Will Harris 2-5.
Andrew Ronne (W) recorded seven strikeouts against three walks, three hits and two earned runs in his five-inning start. Ollie Akens pitched the last two innings.
