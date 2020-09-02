DECATUR — The Tigers are scheduled to make the trip to the Kentucky border this week to face Cumberland Gap on Friday.
Meigs (2-0) is the prohibitive favorite over the Panthers (0-1) for the 7:30 p.m. Region 2-2A contest, but as the old saying goes, anybody can be beaten on any given day.
On paper, however, it looks like a mismatch.
Meigs won 54-0 last year in Decatur and the Panthers fell 44-14 to Grainger County two weeks ago. But Cumberland Gap had an open date last week so they have had two weeks to prepare for the Tigers.
“They are a well coached football team. They are going to do everything right and make you earn everything you get,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We have to go out and execute and play hard like we have been. Hopefully we will get the win.”
Lance Owens leads Cumberland Gap at quarterback and tossed a scoring pass to Logan Daniels in the Panthers’ loss to Grainger. Owens threw another touchdown pass in the second half of the game, this one to Logan Napier.
Cumberland Gap has not been a challenge in recent years as Meigs has won 42-6, 40-6 and 54-0 the last three years. Meigs has been the faster, more athletic and more physical team.
Though many fans will think of this as a mundane trip to watch the Tigers face a struggling program, Fitzgerald said this contest is of critical importance.
In order to achieve its goal of making a deep playoff run, Meigs has to win region games.
“We talked about how this is the most important game of the year so far because it’s a region game,” Fitzgerald said. “There are four games throughout the year that make a difference and this is one of the four. We want to win every game we play, but this is one that is the biggest one so far — bigger than Sweetwater, bigger than Greenback — because this sets you up for the playoffs.”
The Tigers seem set up for another title run as they will likely be favored in their remaining games, except for possibly South Pittsburg. Of course, Rockwood and Oneida can provide a challenge a times.
Rockwood knocked Meigs out of the playoffs a couple of years ago and Oneida gave Meigs a tough game last year on the road.
But for now, the Tigers are thinking about nothing except the Panthers as a misstep could hamper the Tigers’ season goals.
The trip to Cumberland Gap takes about two and a half hours and the COVID-19 guidelines don’t make that trip any more pleasant.
“We didn’t dress all our players (to Greenback), we are only dressing 45 on the road because of the bus situation,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve never had to do that before, but we are trying to social distance. That’s what we took on the road last week and that’s what we will take on the road this week, 45 out of our 65, and get them spread out on the bus.”
No matter how many are on the bus, the Tigers should be ready to play the most important game of the year so far.
