GREENBACK — McMinn Central had loaded bases each of the first two innings and only plated one run to show for it.
That’s when coach Chris Shepherd had a little chat with his Chargers, and they rectified the situation in a big way the next three innings, exploding to a 15-2 five-inning run-rule win Friday at Greenback School.
Central (6-11) rang up 19 hits for the game. Six of those came in the first two innings, but only a Jamison Blair RBI single in the first inning had produced a score through those.
The Chargers’ third inning began as the second did — bases loaded with no outs — thanks to a Silas Ward walk and Dakoda Evans and Alex Ring singles. But this time, Central paid off the situation with a Malachi Martin RBI groundout, Ryan Corbett single for another run and AJ Hall RBI fly out to right field.
“We finally playing started playing baseball a little bit: making contact, putting the ball in play, making the other team make a play on us,” Shepherd said. “And that’s what we’ve been lacking all year long here.”
McCain Baker continued with a two-out single, a passed ball and an error on Elijah Reno’s ground ball produced two more runs, and Blair and Ward each delivered an RBI hit to put the Chargers ahead 8-0.
“They were being more aggressive at the plate, is what they were doing,” Shepherd said. “And I’ve told them this all year long, we’ve got to be aggressive at the plate and attack fastballs early in the count, and they did that today. And we were hitting the baseball. We had 19 hits, and I don’t think we’ve had 19 hits all year long. It was nice to finally see them being aggressive and doing what we’ve talked about.”
Greenback got two runs in the bottom of the third inning, but a Ring ground-rule double and Martin infield single set up two more Central runs on a passed ball and an error to answer and go back ahead 10-2.
“We’ve talked about looking for baseballs in your strong suit,” Shepherd said. “If you can drive the ball the opposite way, look for a ball out over the plate. If you’re an inner-half guy, look for a ball in the inner half early in the count. And they did that today and stayed true to their plate discipline and their plan, and they executed.”
Ward singled to begin the fifth inning, Josyah Farner got hit by a pitch, and Martin doubled in two more runs. Three more hit batters — the last with bases loaded — an error and a Reno RBI single put the game in run-rule territory with three runs to spare at 15-2.
Central’s sixth through ninth hitters combined for nine of its hits, with Ring in sixth hitting 2-4, Martin 3-4 in seventh, Corbett a perfect 3-3 at No. 8 and AJ Hall 1-3 in the nine-hole. Luke Morris pitched all five innings of his win.
“Finally, the bottom of the order started coming through for us,” Shepherd said. “It was great seeing Ryan Corbett come up and get three hits coming out of the eight-hole there. He had been struggling a bit; he started hot and fizzled off, but today he swung it real well.”
The Chargers are now on a four-game winning streak, which they will put to the test back in District 5-AA play 6 p.m. today at rival Meigs County. The Tigers are tied for second place in the district standings.
Central then comes home 6 p.m. Tuesday for its second game against Meigs.
“The thing for us is if we can make the routine plays, throw strikes and swing the bat and be aggressive, then we’ll be OK,” Shepherd said. “Meigs is a great baseball team, and they’ve been playing well this year, and it’s going to be a good test.
“But I think that these guys have finally got the taste of what it feels like to win, and I’m hoping they’re still hungry and continue to do that. But if we can just come out and do the simple things, we’ll be fine. We just haven’t done that on a consistent basis. So if we can do that, we’ll give Meigs all we can handle and hopefully we can pull through and get a win or two here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.