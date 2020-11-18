DECATUR — One team’s 0 will have to go.
Meigs County and South Greene, both 12-0, will meet Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 2A state quarterfinals with the winner advancing and the loser going home. South Greene won its first outright region title since 2001 while Meigs has won four straight region titles.
The Tigers, who eliminated South Greene in the playoffs last year, will face a team that is led by junior dual threat quarterback Luke Myers. He finished the regular season with 1,170 passing yards with 14 touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes. He also ran for 1,094 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Myers also plays extensively on defense, making 37 tackles with three tackles for loss along with four interceptions. He returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.
On Tuesday afternoon Meadows, along with Myers and Peabody running back Khalik Ganaway, was named a 2A Mr. Football finalist. Those finalists will be invited to Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 8 where the winners will be announced. (See separate story in this edition on the Mr. Football semifinalists). It’s the fourth year in a row the Tigers will have a Mr. Football finalist and Meigs fans will get to see Myers first hand this Friday in a battle of Mr. Football finalists.
“Luke Myers is a heck of a player, he leads them offensively and defensively,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “He can run it and he can throw it, he’s a true dual threat quarterback. Our defense will face a heck of a test trying to contain him, but we are looking forward to the challenge on Friday night.”
Fitzgerald said it will be important for Meigs’ pass rushers to stay in control so that Myers doesn’t break containment.
“We have to maintain our rush lane integrity and we have to tackle well,” Fitzgerald said.
While Myers is the Rebels’ main engine, they have running back Mark Crum and several receivers that have been productive this year.
“They lean on Crum at running back, but they have four or five receivers they can throw to. They have some playmakers on the edges,” Fitzgerald noted.
Both teams know each other fairly well as this is the fourth year in a row the Rebels will be visiting Decatur.
While Myers is the main man for the Rebels, the Tigers have a more diversified attack with Meadows, quarterback Logan Carroll and receiver Cameron Huckabey.
“They have all done a really good job for us this year,” Fitzgerald said. “Cole Owens has really come on (at receiver) and has made some nice catches for us. Cody Caywood has done a good job catching the ball out of the back field. The more weapons you have the easier it is.”
But that doesn’t mean this game will be easy. The Tigers have handled the Rebels in recent years, taking down South Greene 39-7 last year, 42-13 in 2018 and 46-7 in 2017.
But the Rebels were not undefeated in those years either. Those results are in the past and most coaches say the past doesn’t matter. What matters now is having the most points this Friday night.
Someone’s season ends on Friday night and Fitzgerald said there are several things that apply to every game that the Tigers must do to avoid that fate.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage, limit our turnovers and be solid in the kicking game,” Fitzgerald said. “If we do that we have a chance to win.”
