SWEETWATER — Meigs County dropped a 10-9 decision at Sweetwater on Tuesday.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth to earn the one-run win.
“We competed throughout the entire game, but we couldn’t manage to slow their bats down late in the game and it cost us,” Roberts said.
The Tigers dropped a 2-1 decision to Sweetwater on Monday.
The loss on Tuesday means Meigs will finish fourth in District 3-2A and Kingston is third. Loudon and Sweetwater play for the regular season title next week.
Meigs scored once in the second inning on a double by Nate Levy and he was singled home by Payton Armour.
The Tigers put up four runs in the fourth with Armour and Logan Carroll driving in runs on singles. Meigs also took advantage of a couple of Sweetwater errors and a wild pitch.
Meigs added four more runs in the fifth as Carroll hit a bases-loaded double. He later came home on a double by Connor Mason.
But Sweetwater’s bats continued to find the ball as well and the Wildcats put up three runs in the sixth and came away with the 10-9 victory.
Armour went 3-for-5 with two RBIs while Carroll went 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Mason and Matthew Boshears each drove in one run.
Levi Caldwell and Carroll pitched for Meigs, with Caldwell throwing the first 4-1/3 innings and Carroll the final 1-2/3.
Caldwell gave up seven runs on seven hits, with two of those runs unearned. He struck out one and walked three.
Carroll gave up three runs on three hits, with one of those runs being unearned. He struck out one and walked one.
Sweetwater 2, Meigs 1 — Monday:Both pitchers dominated the first four innings. Sweetwater gave up two hits in the first four inning with two more Tigers reaching on errors. Armour gave up just two hits in the first four innings for the Tigers, with one of those being a bunt single.
The Wildcats were the first team to break into the scoring column with a single run in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt with a runner on third.
Meigs tied the game in the sixth. Logan Carroll led off the inning with a double and two outs later Nate Levy doubled him home.
Meigs had a chance to win the game in the seventh with Jackson Shaver on third after singling and Armour on second after being intentionally walked.
The next batter flied out and then, after Carroll was intentionally walked, the next batter also flied out to end the inning.
That was Meigs’ best chance at winning as the next six batters over the next two innings went down in order. Sweetwater scored what turned out to be the winning run in the ninth when a double and an error turned into a run on another error.
The Tigers finished with six hits, with Shaver being the only multiple-hit batter for Meigs as he had a pair of singles. Levy picked up an RBI on his run-producing double.
Armour pitched eight innings, giving up one run on seven hits. He walked one and struck out four.
Carroll gave up one run on one one hit in his one inning of work in the ninth. He walked three, but two of those were intentional, and struck out two. Meigs also committed two errors in the ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.