BENTON — Meigs County won a pair of District 5-AA road victories at Polk County on Friday.
The Lady Tigers controlled the game from the opening tip on the way to a comfortable 52-36 victory.
“It was a workman-like performance,” Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. “We played pretty well, once we got the lead we kept the lead. We played pretty well on defense. We were up about 22, I think they (Polk) may have cut it down to 16 at one point. But it is what it is, a conference road win.”
The Tigers earned their first district win of the year with a 49-42 victory over the Wildcats. Meigs led for the vast majority of the game and Coach Sammy Perkinson said this was the best game his team has played on the defensive side of the ball.
“We really got after it on defense,” Perkinson said. “We had a good energy and played really well on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, we still missed too many shots, but that will come. Hopefully, the kids will realize that if they play defense like this we can win some games.”
The Tigers (5-10, 1-3) and Lady Tigers (8-4, 5-0) will host Sweetwater on Monday and are scheduled to host Kingston on Tuesday. Both games are set for a 6 p.m. tip-off for the girls with the boys following soon after.
Monday is the start of a seven-game homestand for the Tigers as Meigs has not played a home game since Dec. 10. The Meigs girls will not play TCPS on Tuesday, Feb. 2, but the boys will.
The only remaining road games for Meigs, barring a schedule change, is Feb. 9 and Feb. 12 against McMinn and Kingston.
The Tigers opened the game by outscoring the Wildcats 10-6 in the first quarter with Cole Owens hitting a pair of ’3’s. Matthew Boshears added a pair of baskets.
Polk’s only points came on a pair of three-pointers. The Wildcats didn’t do much better in the second quarter with only eight points off of three buckets and two free throws.
Meigs put in 13 points with six of those points coming from Ethan Meadows. Boshears made two more baskets and Payton Armour hit a three-pointer.
Meigs led 23-14 at the half.
Polk had a solid third quarter with 17 points while holding Meigs to 10. Jackson Shaver hit a three-pointer for Meigs while Owens, Meadows and Boshears also scored for the Tigers.
Despite losing the quarter the Tigers still led 33-31 going to the fourth period.
The game went back and forth in the final period with Polk continuing to flirt with the lead. The Wildcats finally took the advantage, but Armour’s three-pointer put Meigs right back in front, this time to stay. Meadows also had a big basket and Huckabey had an important rebound and outlet pass that led to a basket.
Meigs outscored Polk 16-11 in the quarter to come away with a 49-42 victory.
Meigs still has work to do, however, as Perkinson believes the Tigers have to win six more district games in order to likely avoid the district tournament play-in game. But Friday’s game showed the Tigers can compete as long as they play good defense.
“Hopefully we can build on this and get better,” Perkinson said.
Boshears and Meadows each scored 12 points to lead the Tigers and Armour added 10.
Jacelyn Stone led the way with nine first-quarter points and Jaci Powell hit a pair of ‘3’s for the Lady Tigers.
The second quarter was a little more even, though Meigs still won the period 12-8. There was balanced scoring for the Lady Tigers as Stone, Powell, Ansley Wade, Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee all scored.
The Lady Tigers led 31-18 at the half.
Polk, however, refused to disappear and stayed within striking range as Meigs won the third period only 12-10 and the fourth quarter only 9-8.
The Lady Tigers again had balanced scoring in the third quarter with Stone, Powell, Wade and Crowder finding the bottom of the net.
Stone scored five of Meigs’ nine fourth quarter points with Anna Crowder scoring four.
The result was a 16-point victory for the Lady Tigers.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 20 points while Powell finished with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.