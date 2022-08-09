LOUDON – Meigs County performed better than most on what coach Danny Wilson called a weird day, and on a tricky golf course.
The Meigs girls finished in first place and the boys in second in a tri-match with Loudon and Sweetwater on Tuesday at Toqua Golf Course in Tellico Village. During the match, Meigs’ golfers had to deal with a broken window and an asthma attack.
“It was a good day. It was a great effort by the kids,” Wilson said. “It was kind of weird, but things happened today that haven’t happened before, but it’s OK. It was a good effort by everybody and they played their best.”
Wilson described the hilly Toqua as one of the more challenging courses Meigs will play on this season.
“It’s a very hard course,” Wilson said. “It’s Tellico Village, so it’s a hard course. But they gave it a great effort.”
Meigs’ girls finished with a 102, topping Sweetwater with 119 and Loudon with 137 to get their third straight win to begin the season. Tynsley Peaden shot 49, tied for the lowest individual in the match. Macey Bunch scored a 53 and Avary Summers 61.
On the boys’ side, Meigs’ 221 was just five strokes behind first-place Loudon with a 216. Sweetwater was third with a 238.
Braden McLemore led the Meigs boys with a 48 and was the second-lowest individual score. Tanner McKenzie carded 50, Matthew McKheen 61, Easton Meadows 62 and Brayden Cabagnaro 64.
Meigs is back in action 4 p.m. Thursday against Copper Basin, tentatively at Mouse Creek Golf Course.
