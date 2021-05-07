McMinn County has started figuring out its defense the past couple of games. In their regular-season finale, the Cherokees discovered their offense, too.
Zaamel Mercer netted a hat trick, and the Tribe cruised to a 5-1 win over Sweetwater on Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“We’ve been playing really solid (on defense), but we had been missing that scoring component,” said McMinn coach Duane Rikard. “And hopefully tonight we’ve figured that out a little bit.”
The Cherokees (2-10) ended up outshooting the Wildcats 18-3 on goal and had a 4-2 advantage on corner kicks. McMinn built a 3-0 lead by halftime, with Mercer scoring the Tribe’s first goal after receiving a through ball in the 18-yard box from Nick Arsenault.
Will Blevins made it 2-0 by finishing after a long ball from Braden Earps, and Brady Ervin cleaned up after an initial save by the Sweetwater goalkeeper for McMinn’s third score.
“We have been working on a lot of finishing in our practices, and a lot of playing in tight spaces, and tonight that really paid off for us,” Rikard said. “We had a lot of one-two passes and getting ourselves in some creative areas. Finishing is still not where we want it to be, but it was nice to be able to put some goals in. And once again, scoring those goals relieved a lot of pressure from us defensively and really allowed us to take control of the game.”
Mercer tacked on two more goals in the second half, with one after taking a ball from Arsenault at the top of the penalty box, settling and shooting, and another with less than four minutes left after slipping by defenders in the box and slotting the ball past the keeper.
Sweetwater spoiled the shutout with a penalty kick with nine seconds remaining in the game, after McMinn was called for a handball in its own box on a corner kick.
The Cherokees now turn their attention toward the District 5-AAA tournament and their first-round game noon Saturday back at home against Bradley Central. McMinn had won 2-1 at Bradley back in April for its only other win of the regular season.
“Bradley is a much better team than they have been,” Rikard said. “(Coach) Miguel Armenta has that team playing really well. That won’t be an easy game by any stretch, but I think playing here, having our field with some width will help us to spread it out. And the way we’re playing right now and attacking, I think we should have some success come Saturday.”
