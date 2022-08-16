McMinn County's Walker Combs swings at the ball on a tee during a match with Meigs County and Ooltewah on Monday at Springbrook Golf and Country Club. Combs carded a 43, the second-best individual score on the afternoon.
McMinn County's Rayleigh Hawkins chips out of the rough during a match with Meigs County and Ooltewah on Monday at Springbrook Golf and Country Club. Hawkins shot a 50, the second-best among girls individually in the match.
NIOTA – Walker Combs was steady for McMinn County on the golf course Monday with an area rival in the mix.
Combs led the McMinn boys with a 43, good for second place by one stroke, during a tri-match that also involved Meigs County and Ooltewah on Monday at Springbrook Golf and Country Club.
The Cherokees finished in second place with a 198 team score. Ooltewah was first with a 176 and Meigs was third with a 221.
On the girls’ side, McMinn’s Rayleigh Hawkins carded a 50, which was the second-place individual score. The Lady Cherokees were in second place with 111 as a team, two strokes ahead of third-place Meigs with a 113. Ooltewah’s girls were first place with a 98, with their leading girl shooting a individual-best 45.
Ethan Jones shot 46 for the McMinn boys, followed by Davis Pierce with 51 and Gavin R with 58. For Meigs, Easton Meadows led with 51, Braden McLemore carded a 56 and Matthew McKheen and Tanner McKenzie each a 57.
Aryanna Powers added a 61 for the McMinn girls, and Brooke Henry shot 63. Macey Bunch scored 55 for the Meigs girls and Tynsley Peaden 58.
Both McMinn and Meigs are scheduled to hit the road for their next matches Thursday, with McMinn playing against Ooltewah again and Meigs battling Tellico Plains.
