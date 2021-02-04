While the finishing touches continue to be put on Athens Insurance Stadium's new turf field, Tennessee Wesleyan will spend the first week of its baseball season in Georgia.
The Bulldogs begin their season with a doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday against Marian University at the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, Georgia, then play the third game of the series 1 p.m. Sunday.
TWU continues its stay in the Peach State with four games in the NAIA Southeast Rumble from Feb. 11-13 against Georgetown College, Georgia Gwinnett, Missouri Baptist and Indiana Wesleyan.
The Bulldogs finally play their home opener 2 p.m. Feb. 16 against the University of the Cumberlands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.