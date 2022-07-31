LOUDON – Meigs County has a bunch of new players to break in before the football season begins. So far, so good, according to head coach Jason Fitzgerald.
In their first preseason scrimmage Friday at Loudon High School, the Tigers battled to a 2-2 tie with the Redskins, who were state-ranked in Class 3A all of last season and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
“Loudon is always a good football team and a good one to open up with,” said Fitzgerald, whose Tigers are looking to overcome the graduation of 15 seniors from one of the program’s most accomplished classes ever. “Coach (Jeff) Harig does a great job, and he always has a physical football team. And we were able to match their physicality, and I was happy with that.”
Meigs scored on its first two possessions, with quarterback Ethan Meadows running in the Tigers’ first touchdown from 20 yards out. Bryson Hiefnar added a second score on a roughly eight-yard run.
The Tigers’ third possession ended with a turnover on downs inside the Loudon 40-yard line, stalled by a critical penalty on the drive, and their last drive had limited success.
Loudon scored on a long pass play on its second possession. The Redskins added their second touchdown on their final drive, converting a fourth down on the way.
“Really with all the new kids we had and the things we were doing, I was pleased with the effort,” Fitzgerald said. “I was pleased with being able to execute what we were trying to do and I’m proud of my kids’ efforts for the first time out.”
And the Tigers will have plenty of opportunity for reps before their season starts. Meigs hosts its second scrimmage 7 p.m. Tuesday in Decatur against Hixson. The Tigers’ final scrimmage is 6 p.m. Friday at Greenback, with Meigs playing both the Cherokees and Rockwood.
Meigs is in the jamboree Aug. 12 at Polk County, playing the 7:30 p.m. game against Loudon. The Tigers then begin their 2022 season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against traditional rival Sweetwater.
“We try to go out and get better every day, and I feel like we were better after the scrimmage was over than before the scrimmage started,” Fitzgerald said. “We got some really good reps in. And I think this is just a bunch that has got to play and is going to get better as the year goes on as long as we can stay healthy. But it’s a group that needs a lot of reps, and we’re looking to get more of those this week against Hixson and against Greenback and Rockwood.”
