The Tennessee Wesleyan women's soccer team closed its regular season on a five-match winning streak after a 2-0 home victory over Milligan on Saturday. The win qualified the Lady Bulldogs (9-4) for the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament, in which they will be the No. 3 seed. That tournament will take place in the spring.
Julia Ruiz Vargas scored in the 33rd minute, and Chloe Rootes added TWU's second goal in the 43rd minute off a Malene Duus assist. The Lady Bulldogs out-shot Milligan 13-8 overall and 6-4 on goal and attempted six corner kicks to Milligan's three.
