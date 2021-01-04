Add even more state-level honors for for McMinn County and Meigs County after the New Year.
Two Cherokees and four Tigers were named to their respective Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TNFCA) All-State teams over the weekend.
For Jalen Hunt and Bryce Goodner, the two McMinn players honored, it was a sweep of the two major All-State awards in Class 6A, after their selections to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) team last week.
It was also a sweep of the major All-State accolades for Malachi Hayden and Will Meadows from Meigs in Class 2A, who were also named to the TSWA team last week. Joining Hayden and Meadows on the TNFCA team were wide receiver Cameron Huckabey and linebacker Ben Smith.
Goodner and Hunt have received All-State distinctions for two straight years, and for Hunt it is the second straight year that he has swept the TNFCA and TSWA awards.
“It’s probably harder your second year to go in there and recreate what you did before, and both of them had better seasons this year,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle.
Hunt, a Class 6A Mr. Football finalist, is the Cherokees’ all-time rushing leader with 5,754 career yards. The Tennessee State signee ran for 2,451 yards on 227 carries, good for 10.8 yards per carry, and 27 touchdowns in his senior season alone, which ended for McMinn with a 10-1 record and advancement to the second round of the playoffs.
Paving the way for Hunt was an offensive line with Virginia Tech signee Goodner being its most imposing presence at 6’3”, 300 pounds. The Cherokee offensive line paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged 330 yards per game this season.
By inking with the Hokies, Goodner, who played mainly guard and occasionally tackle, is McMinn’s first signee to a program at the level currently known as Power Five since kicker Andy Bailey signed with Georgia in 2003.
“So I think they probably received All-State because of each other, too,” Cagle said. “If Hunt doesn’t have a great year, then I guess our offensive line is not looked at as being as good as what it could be, and vice versa. So they worked together to get that and they know that it’s a team effort to get those individual awards, too.”
Meadows, also a Mr. Football finalist this season in Class 2A, ran for more than 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns on 205 carries this season, helping lead the Tigers to their second straight berth in the Blue Cross Bowl and state runner-up finish.
In front of Meadows was Hayden, who led an offensive line that powered a Meigs’ ground attack that averaged nearly 250 rushing yards per game this year. The 6’3”, 285-pound Hayden is still deciding among several college offers.
For Meadows and Hayden, it was also their second straight year to sweep both major All-State distinctions.
Huckabey was the biggest threat out wide for the Tigers, leading their receiving corps with 408 yards and nine touchdowns.
Smith, at linebacker, was Meigs’ leading tackler with 99 on the season.
In all, six Tigers received some sort of All-State distinction this year, with linebacker Hagen Lowe having been named to the TSWA team last week and quarterback Logan Carroll earning a nod on the TNHighSchoolFootball.com team earlier in December.
“Like we said before, it’s a great individual honor for those guys, but it’s also a team honor, because you wouldn’t be getting six combined on All-State teams if you hadn’t had a really good football team, which we had this year,” said Meigs coach Jason Fitzgerald.
