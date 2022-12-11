The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) fall semester ended in different ways for Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams Saturday at Union College.
The Lady Bulldogs won their second straight game to finish 2022 on a high note, defeating Union 73-57. TWU's women took control with a 22-11 second quarter and led 41-29 at halftime, then maintained their double-digit lead in the third quarter and finished with a 17-11 fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 5-4 AAC) made 10 3-pointers and were 38.5% from downtown, while also out-rebounding Union 42-37 and forcing 22 Union turnovers.
Jordan Wright led Wesleyan with 18 points and nine rebounds. Cambree Mayo scored 13 points, including a team-high three 3-pointers. Jacelyn Stone recorded a stat line of 12 points, six rebounds and a team-high four assists. Yeika Jimenez Diaz had 10 points, six rebounds and a team-high four steals.
The TWU men lost 86-76 to Union, who is ranked No. 19 in the NAIA poll. Wesleyan led 33-32 with 3:57 left in the first half, but Union engineered a 13-2 run to finish the half, leaving the Bulldogs down 45-35 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 7-2) managed to tie the game up twice in the first six minutes of the second half, but Union pulled away, leading by as many as 13 points with 3:48 left in the game.
Union shot 51.5% from the floor, compared to Wesleyan's 41.3%. TWU connected on just 4-22 from 3-point range.
Elisha Mayberry led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Ty Patterson had 17 points and nine rebounds and Kobe Pride 16 points and eight rebounds.
All that is left for both TWU basketball teams before the New Year are a pair of exhibition games. The women play Dec. 13 at Tennessee Tech and Dec. 19 at Lipscomb, while the men play Dec. 14 at Lincoln Memorial and Dec. 19 at Carson-Newman.
Both teams resume AAC play for the spring semester Jan. 3 at home in James L. Robb Gymnasium against Montreat.
